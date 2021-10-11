Lonestar Fireworks Festival benefits Fosters Home for Children

E-T staff report

Have a blast at the Lonestar Fireworks Festival — literally.

The festival is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Stasey Field on the B Bar S Ranch, 4137 County Road 196, Bluff Dale.

The Lonestar Fireworks Festival will feature a minimum of six fireworks displays all choreographed to music, known as pyromusicals. In addition, there will be large-shell demonstrations, flame effects, fireballs, and a drone show.

The family-friendly atmosphere features two hours of displays and demonstrations with 100% of all net proceeds benefitting the Foster’s Home for Children in Stephenville.

Tickets for the event are $25 per carload in advance and $30 (cash only) at the gate. Individual tickets (single riders) are available online only for $15. To purchase advance tickets online, visit www.lonestarfireworksfestival.com

Ticketholders are asked to bring a printed copy or a digital copy of their ticket to the event. Due to a possible cell phone service disruption, they are asked to save a copy of their digital ticket ahead of time.

In addition to fireworks displays, shaved ice for purchase will be available from Sno Time of Tolar and food for purchase will be available from Casseroles to Go of Stephenville, Belen Y Gerardo's "Mi Cocina" of Dublin and Gary Joes of Stephenville.

Patrons are welcome to bring a cooler and food for themselves and their family, but no glass containers or alcohol are allowed.

There will also be live music before the show starts from Baileigh Rhodes, beginning at 5 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by Ryan Anderton.

About Foster's Home for Children

Located in Stephenville, Foster’s Home for Children is in its 60th year of providing residential care for children of trauma. Foster’s Home receives over 90% of its support from donations. The home is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau, according to its website.

​Sherwood Foster, oilman and rancher, with his wife Myrtie, founded the home named in their honor in 1985. Children came to live at the first house in 1960. Since its beginnings, Foster’s Home has served more than 4,000 children and is affiliated with the churches of Christ.

More about the fireworks

Pyromusicals are firework displays choreographed to music to provide the ultimate pyrotechnic experience. Attendees will see a variety of shells, cakes, comets, mines, and other special effects, according to event organizers.

Drone show: The unique experience of a drone show is performed by illuminated, synchronized, and choreographed groups of drones that arrange themselves into various aerial formations.

Large Display Shells: Between displays, there will be demonstrations of very large individual shells. These are shells up to 16 inches in diameter that go about 1,500 feet in the sky and break over 700 feet wide. Shells of this size are rarely seen in typical firework displays.

Schedule of events

• 7:15 pm: Displays Begin

• National anthem

• 1.4G Pyromusical Pro-Am #1

• 1.4G Pyromusical Pro-Am #2

• 1.4G Pyromusical Pro-Am #3

• Drone Show

• Flame Effects Show

• 1.3G Pyromusical #1

• 1.3G Pyromusical #2

• 1.3G Pyromusical #3 Grand Finale

To get there

• From Stephenville: Take U.S. Hwy 67 Stephenville toward Glen Rose for about 20 miles. Turn Left on County Road 196. Go 2.5 miles to Stasey Field.