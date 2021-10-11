'Go, Texans!' theme of annual corn maze

E-T staff report

Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville, is hosting Corn Maze and Fall Fun on the Farm through Nov. 6.

Tarleton State University is the 2021 Lone Star Family Farm Corn Maze sponsor. "Go, Texans!" is the theme and the design features the Tarleton State logo.

Visit the 100-acre farm featuring thousands of pumpkins and more than 20 farm attractions including an 8-acre corn maze. Other attractions include a pumpkin patch, hayride, cow train ride, racing pigs, farm animals, corn cannon, giant slides, play area, sunflowers, fall photo ops, and food.

The event is open from 4-9:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays. The only exceptions are that it will be closed on Friday, Nov. 5, and only open until 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Tickets are $16.50 per person (plus tax and fees) with children ages 2 and younger admitted for free with a paying adult. Tickets include access to all activities. However, pumpkins, gourds, bales, fall décor, and concessions are an additional fee.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lonestarfamilyfarm.com