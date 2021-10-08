Tarleton, Texas Health to provide community COVID vaccine clinics

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State will join Texas Health Resources on Oct. 11, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7 to provide community COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinics on the university’s Stephenville campus.

Open to anyone in Erath and surrounding counties, the free clinics take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center, 1451 W. Jones St.

“The faster we can distribute these vaccines, the faster we can mitigate the spread,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Together with Texas Health Resources we’re removing obstacles and ensuring that the Pfizer vaccine is available to everyone in our community age 12 and older.”

Individuals who have had their first dose of Pfizer elsewhere and only need a second may participate.

“We are proud to provide easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine as we work to strengthen our offense against this disease,” said Texas Health CEO Barclay Berdan. “With Tarleton’s help we’re able to extend our reach.”

Registration is recommended but not necessary. To make an appointment or for more information, call 1-855-318-7696 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Oct. 11 clinic will be in Room 27 of the Thompson Student Center; those in November and December will take place in the ballrooms. Community members can park on the Tarleton campus along Jones Street. Signs will be posted. Drop-off and pickup will be available at the center.