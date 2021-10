Stephenville FFA competes at State Fair

E-T staff report

Stephenville FFA competed this week at the State Fair of Texas Agriscience Fair.

Results are below:

• Maci Guay: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Animal Systems Division Champion

• Shayla Mader: Food Products and Processing Systems Division Champion

• Charleigh Feuerbacher: Plant Systems Division Champion

• Sterling Richmond: Environmental and Natural Resources Systems Division Reserve Champion

• Kirsten Cline: Social Systems Division Reserve Champion

• Rylan Sperry: Animal Systems Division Finalist

• Cameron Mayo: Environmental and Natural Resources Systems Division Finalist

• Jaci Lane: Food Products and Processing Systems Division Finalist

• Mayte Perez: Food Products and Processing Systems Division Finalist

• Creece Brister: Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division Finalist

• Ethan Cullis: Social Systems Division Finalist