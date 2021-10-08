Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

CTFAC hosting bronze exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting "Life Captured in Bronze" by local artist and sculptor Mary Rush Waters at its River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

Experience Waters' impressive artwork and also learn about the process involved in creating bronze sculptures.

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 31 with a special artist reception scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the River North Gallery.

The exhibit and reception are open and free to the public.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Exhibit features work by Caylor

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council will celebrate the works of local Texas impressionistic and western artist Audrey Caylor.

Caylor is well known for her oil and acrylic paintings, which are often inspired by her studio view of Texas Hill Country.

The exhibit is currently on display at Clark Regional Airport, 1050 Airport Road, Stephenville.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 9.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Little Authors plans grand re-opening

In honor of its one-year anniversary, Little Authors in Dublin is hosting a grand re-opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

There will be a prize wheel, a showcase of new products, and more.

Little Authors is located at 113 E Blackjack St.

For more information, call (254) 335-0156.

Master Gardeners host plant sale

Texas Master Gardeners will be hosting a plant sale at Bygone Days at the Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E. Washington St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The sale will include native Texas plants and garden accessories. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer plant questions.

For more information, call (254) 965-5880.

Lipan mercantile marks 20 years

Texas Hill Country Furniture and Mercantile, 19280 S. Highway 281, Lipan, is hosting a 20th anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

There will be extra vendors, a bounce house for kids, live music, door prizes, and a free lunch of smoked sausage, beans, and cornbread. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call (254) 646-3376.

Hispanic church to host youth event

Iglesia de Dios Templo Restauración, 3552 US 67, Stephenville, is hosting an Invincible Youth Convention on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.

This outdoors youth event will have speakers, games, and more.

Registration is $65.

Iglesia de Dios Templo Restauración is a small, caring congregation with a mission to connect Hispanic community members through fellowship and worship.

For more information and to register, call (254) 431-9287.

Master Naturalists to host nature fest

The Prairie Oaks Master Naturalists will be at the Bosque River Trail Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, for Nature Fest.

The event will feature a fun-filled day of hands-on learning for people of all ages.

Bosque River Nature Trail Center is located at 378 W. Long St.

Church hosting community revival

Greens Creek Baptist Church is hosting a community revival from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at Stephenville City Park Pavilion, 378 W. Long St.

There will be fellowship, food and worship. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (254) 445-3566

Parks and Rec hosting Fright Night Picture Show

Stephenville Parks and Rec is hosting a Fright Night Picture Show at the City Park on Oct. 14.

They will have free showings of "Hocus Pocus" at 7 p.m. and The Grudge at 8:45 p.m. at Birdsong Amphitheater.

Bring your own blanket, chair, drinks, and snacks for a spooky night on the berm.

For more information, call (254) 918-1295.

Parks and Rec hosting new program

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a new program called Littles Creation Station monthly on selected dates.

Children and parents will participate in a themed craft/aligned with the current month's theme.

October's Creation Station will feature a spooktacular pumpkin painting and decorating activity at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Cost is $5 and all supplies will be provided.

Parent participation is required.

For more information or to register, visit recpro.stephenvilletx.gov/ViewCourseActivityDetails.aspx?id=C10909

Baked goods sought for sale benefiting ECHS

A bake sale benefiting the Erath County Humane Society is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 at Walmart.

Anyone wanting to donated baked goods is asked to bring them to Walmart that morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Renee Jackson at (254) 485-6940.

Flea market, car show scheduled

The Chicken House Flea Market and 4 Elite Auto Sales & Detailing are hosting a Car Show and Swap Meet on Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

The flea market is located at 8080 Highway 377 South, Dublin.

The Swap Meet will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Car Show will only be Saturday and Sunday.

There will be prizes, fun, food, and more.

For more information, call Alice at (254) 223-1879 or David at (254) 749-8648.