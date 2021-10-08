One-day QuickBooks Pro training to be Oct. 27 in Stephenville

Kay Ledbetter

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a QuickBooks Pro Desktop Short Course on Oct. 27 in Stephenville.

The one-day training will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Stephenville, located at 1229 N. U.S. Highway 281.

Registration is $75 and includes computer use and teaching materials. Couples are encouraged to attend and will be charged only one registration fee if they share a computer.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by Oct. 22. Payment is due upon arrival on the first day of the course. Each session is limited to 12 participants to allow each attendee to be in front of a computer.

Jason Johnson, AgriLife Extension economist, Stephenville, said it has been over three years since they’ve hosted a QuickBooks class in the Central Texas area, so this is a great opportunity for producers.

Getting your money’s worth

QuickBooks Pro is a double-entry business accounting program often used by agricultural lenders and producers. It is available in both a desktop and online version, but only the desktop version will be taught.

During the one-day course, participants will learn to enter transactions into the program and analyze costs and profits. No prior computer experience is necessary.

“This is the third in-person QuickBooks course we’ve held this fall after COVID prevented us from scheduling any last year,” said instructor DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist, Amarillo. “So far, the interest level in the course has been high, and we expect the same response in Stephenville.”

Over the years, repeat attendees indicate they’ve seen thousands of dollars in benefit from what they learned during the courses, Jones said.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Lacrecia Garza at 806-677-5625 or dljones@ag.tamu.edu.