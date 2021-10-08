Local foundation to make 2021 grants; applicants sought

E-T staff report

Each year, the Terrell Foundation awards grants to Stephenville area charitable organizations and civic efforts. The Terrell Foundation will make its 2021 grant awards in December.

The Terrell Foundation was formed 70 years ago by Stephenville physician J.C. Terrell in honor of his parents, Will and Edith Terrell. The purpose of the Terrell Foundation has always been to serve the betterment of the Stephenville community.

Since its formation in 1951, the Terrell Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $690,000 to more than 100 Stephenville area entities. Total grants of $20,280 were awarded in 2020.

Recent recipients have included Boy Scouts of America Texas Trails Council; CASA for the Cross Timbers Area, Inc.; Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council; Erath County Child Welfare Board – Rainbow Room; Erath County Humane Society; Erath County Livestock Association; Erath County Senior Citizens, Inc. – Meals on Wheels; First United Methodist Church – Dublin; First United Methodist Church Stephenville – Community School Supplies; First United Methodist Church Stephenville – Treehouse Afterschool Program; H.O.P.E, Inc.; Keep Stephenville Beautiful; Mistletoe Hut, Inc. – Girl Scout of Erath Co./Stephenville; Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center; Pets Are Worth Saving, Inc.; Stephenville Chamber of Commerce Foundation; Stephenville Historical House Museum; SISD Special Education Banquet; Stephenville Soccer Association; and Wesley Foundation at TSU.

Current board members of the Terrell Foundation are Nicki Beth Jones, Chairman, Penny Elliott, Kendall Nix, Alisa Terrell Starbird, Gary Sult, and Frank Terrell. David Castleberry of First Financial Trust & Asset Management Co., N.A., serves as secretary.

Grant recipients must be 501(c)(3) charitable entities. Requests for grants to be awarded in December 2021 should be made in writing to the Terrell Foundation in care of First Financial Trust & Asset Management Co., N.A., PO Box 998, Stephenville, Texas 76401.

Applicants should contact First Financial Trust & Asset Management by phone at (254) 918-6262 to request an Applicant’s Basic Information Form, which should be completed and provided with the grant request. The deadline for requests is Nov. 5, 2021.

Applicants should be Stephenville area entities with a focus on Arts and Culture, Human and Social Services, Health and Medical Research, Education, Animal Welfare, Religion, Science, Community Development, Civic Activities, or the Environment.