Emergency Management office shares vaccine information

E-T staff report

In an effort to allow everyone to stay healthy here is information on COVID-19 vaccine locations provided by the Erath County Emergency Management office.

Most also offer the flu vaccine along with other recommended vaccines.

This information is as of Wednesday, Oct. 6, and is subject to change at any time.

The following pharmacies are doing COVID-19 vaccines as well as flu shots and other common vaccines. Information below is directed at COVID-19 vaccines:

• Tanglewood Pharmacy, (254) 968-7654, 2445-A NW Loop, Stephenville

Vaccines available: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen

Booster on Pfizer is available

No appointment needed.

• HEB Pharmacy, (254) 965-2267, 2150 W. Washington, Stephenville

Vaccines available: Moderna & Pfizer; booster on Pfizer is available

Appointment preferred – online at H-E-B | COVID-19 vaccine (heb.com)

Shots are given by appointment Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday. Walk-in vaccine is done Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• River North Pharmacy, (254) 918-2201, 150 River North Blvd., Ste. A, Stephenville

Vaccines available – Moderna, through Saturday Oct. 9.

Appointment needed – Call for appointment

• Walmart, (254) 968-0660, 2765 W. Washington St., Stephenville

Vaccines available: Moderna and Pfizer; booster on Pfizer is available

Appointment preferred online - Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment | Flu Shots & Immunizations - Walmart.com also available by walk-in.

• Walgreens, (254) 965-2587, 2315 W. Washington St., Stephenville

Vaccines available: Moderna; booster not approved at this time

No appointment needed. Closed from 1-2 p.m. for lunch and no vaccine given 30 minutes before closing.

• CVS Pharmacy, (254) 965-5085, 2565 W. Washington St., Stephenville

Vaccines available: Pfizer; booster on Pfizer is available

Appointment needed online - COVID Vaccine - Walk In COVID 19 Vaccine & Vaccine Schedule | CVS Pharmacy or go in store and you can schedule an appointment.

• Tanglewood/Best Value Dublin, (254) 445-3679, 604 N. Patrick St., Dublin

Vaccines available: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen; booster on Pfizer is available

No appointment needed. If you want the Moderna, please call at least one hour in advance to allow for thawing of the vaccine.