FFA students bring home honors from State Fair

E-T staff report

Several Stephenville High School FFA students had entries in the State Fair of Texas Rabbit Show.

Following are the results:

Justin Browder

• Mini Rex Fur Champion

• 2nd place Broken Sr. Buck [Mini Rex]

Ethan Cullis

• Netherland Dwarf Fur Champion

• Black Variety Champion [Netherland Dwarf]

• Black Sr. Buck Class Champion [Netherland Dwarf]

• Otter Jr. Buck Class Champion [Netherland Dwarf]

• Otter Jr. Doe Class Champion [Netherland Dwarf]

• 2nd place Otter Sr. Doe [Netherland Dwarf]

Meg McGregor

• Shade Group Champion [Netherland Dwarf]

• Tortoiseshell Variety Champion [Netherland Dwarf]

• Tortoiseshell Sr. Buck Class Champion [Netherland Dwarf]

• Netherland Dwarf Fur Reserve Champion

• Satin Fur Reserve Champion

• 2nd place Chinchilla Sr. Doe [French Lop]

• 2nd place Black Sr. Buck [Lionhead]

• 3rd place Black Sr. Buck [Rex]

• 3rd place Otter Sr. Buck [Netherland Dwarf]

Austin Browder

• Best Oposite Breed Champion [Satin]

• Satin Fur Champion

• Broken Sr. Buck Class Champion [Satin]

• 5th place White Sr. Buck [Mini Rex]