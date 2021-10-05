FFA students bring home honors from State Fair
Several Stephenville High School FFA students had entries in the State Fair of Texas Rabbit Show.
Following are the results:
Justin Browder
• Mini Rex Fur Champion
• 2nd place Broken Sr. Buck [Mini Rex]
Ethan Cullis
• Netherland Dwarf Fur Champion
• Black Variety Champion [Netherland Dwarf]
• Black Sr. Buck Class Champion [Netherland Dwarf]
• Otter Jr. Buck Class Champion [Netherland Dwarf]
• Otter Jr. Doe Class Champion [Netherland Dwarf]
• 2nd place Otter Sr. Doe [Netherland Dwarf]
Meg McGregor
• Shade Group Champion [Netherland Dwarf]
• Tortoiseshell Variety Champion [Netherland Dwarf]
• Tortoiseshell Sr. Buck Class Champion [Netherland Dwarf]
• Netherland Dwarf Fur Reserve Champion
• Satin Fur Reserve Champion
• 2nd place Chinchilla Sr. Doe [French Lop]
• 2nd place Black Sr. Buck [Lionhead]
• 3rd place Black Sr. Buck [Rex]
• 3rd place Otter Sr. Buck [Netherland Dwarf]
Austin Browder
• Best Oposite Breed Champion [Satin]
• Satin Fur Champion
• Broken Sr. Buck Class Champion [Satin]
• 5th place White Sr. Buck [Mini Rex]