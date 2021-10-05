Bosque River DRT to meet Oct. 12

Submitted to the Empire-Tribune

The Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at First Presbyterian Church of Stephenville.

The program, “The Antebellum Livestock Industry in Erath County,” will be present by Dr. Deborah Liles.

Liles is an assistant professor and W.K. Gordon Chair of Texas History at Tarleton University. She is also an author or editor of several award winning books and articles.

Plans will be made for donating books on Texas history to local schools and for donating Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag cards to local organizations.

Prospective members, women who are direct descendants of a man or woman who was in Texas prior to February 1846 are welcome to attend.

Members live in Somervell, Erath, Hamilton, Eastland, Bosque and Comanche counties as well as Kansas, Colorado and Alabama.

For information on joining, go to www.drtinfo.org or contact chapter registrar Carol Dismukes (972) 977-7727.