Stephenville community news in brief

Medical expense fund started for Stephenville resident

A go-fund-me page has been started for Stephenville resident Theresa Hobbs, 26, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, often considered the deadliest of cancers.

Her doctors have said she has a very aggressive stage 4 brain tumor and the funds will help with medical expenses as she has no insurance.

Theresa and her husband, Jake Hobbs, have been together since 2009 and have been Stephenville residents most of their lives.

To contribute, go to https://gofund.me/e7077678

Elks hosting fish day for area youth

Stephenville Area Elks Lodge is hosting a fun and educational Fish Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Copperas Creek at Proctor Lake, 2180 FM 2861, Comanche.

Youth ages 9 to 13 are welcome to attend. A hamburger lunch will be provided.

There will be water safety program by the Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Hall of Shame Trailer, and fishing for youth.

For more information, contact Larry Stanford at (254) 967-4446.

Chamberlin Elementary PTO hosting fall carnival

Join the Stephenville Independent School District and Chamberlin Elementary School for the Annual Chamberlin PTO Fall Carnival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Stephenville City Park.

There will be games for children of all ages, raffle drawings, Dad's Grill, cotton candy, bounce houses, class silent auctions, hayrides, and more.

Raffle tickets are on sale now $5 each and enter the ticketholder for a chance to win prizes including a $3,000 Walmart gift card.

Carnival wristbands are on pre-sale now for $25 and will be $30 when purchased at carnival. Wristbands allow for unlimited play on select games and limited number of items of food. Individual tickets will also be sold at the carnival.

For more information, call (254) 968-2311.

Optimist Club dinner, auction scheduled

The 49th Annual Stephenville Optimist Club Dinner and Auction is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Melody Mountain Ranch in Stephenville.

The dinner and auction will include a catered dinner from Salt Horse Culinary; entertainment from comedian, songwriter and screenwriter, William Lee Martin; and the famous Live and Silent Auction with exclusive access to bid online.

Purchase tickets by visiting the website one.bidpal.net/optimistclubauction/ticketing

For more information, call (817) 637-7571.

Farmers Market set for Saturday

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Downtown Plaza. The next market is scheduled for Saturday.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

All interested vendors are asked to contact Stephenville Main Street by email at smatai@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1225.

Available products include fresh fruits/vegetables/herbs, coffees/teas, fresh meats (beef, chicken, pork), homemade food goods (baked, jarred, canned, pickled, etc.), and other homemade products (soaps, oils, textiles, etc.). All products must be approved.

First UMC hosting oboe recital

First United Methodist, 328 W. Washington St., will host a performance by Abilene-based double-reed artist Susie Rockett, accompanied by our own Heather Hamilton at the piano, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The program will feature several works for oboe and English horn.

Travis Lowery will perform with Rockett on the "Ten Blake Songs" by Ralph Vaughan Williams, a unique song cycle for voice and oboe.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Stephenville Energy & Nutrition ribbon cutting set

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Stephenville Energy & Nutrition at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Stephenville Energy & Nutrition is located at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 73.

Stephenville Energy & Nutrition is a health food restaurant specializing in energizing teas, meal prep, protein shakes, protein donuts, waffles, coffee and more.

For more information, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvillenutritionandenergy

Tarleton Jazz Ensemble in Concert Oct. 7

The first Tarleton State University jazz concert of the semester is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center auditorium in Stephenville.

Admission is $5 or free with a Tarleton ID.

The Tarleton Jazz I ensemble and student vocalists will perform songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Natalie Cole, Diane Schuur and others. The ensemble, directed by Dr. Andrew Stonerock, also will play pieces by Count Basie, Oliver Nelson and Les Hooper.

For more information visit https://www.tarleton.edu/jazz/index.html.

Garage sale benefit set for Morning Star Ranch

A garage sale benefit for Morning Star Ranch is scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at Riata Storage Unit near 281-67 at 137 Private Road 1111. The sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Morning Star Ranch is a faith-based riding center for children.

There will be three storage units full of items for sale including: washer/dryer, clothes, boots, dinner table/chairs, house/kitchen items, books, and puzzles.

For more information, call (254) 592-1653 or visit them online at msranch.org.

Exhibit features work by Caylor

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council will celebrate the works of local Texas impressionistic and western artist Audrey Caylor.

Caylor is well known for her oil and acrylic paintings, which are often inspired by her studio view of Texas Hill Country.

The exhibit is currently on display at Clark Regional Airport, 1050 Airport Road, Stephenville.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 9.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Master Gardeners host plant sale

Texas Master Gardeners will be hosting a plant sale at Bygone Days at the Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E. Washington St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The sale will include native Texas plants and garden accessories. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer plant questions.

For more information, call (254) 965-5880.

Hispanic church to host youth event

Iglesia de Dios Templo Restauración, 3552 US 67, Stephenville, is hosting an Invincible Youth Convention on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.

This outdoors youth event will have speakers, games, and more.

Registration is $65.

Iglesia de Dios Templo Restauración is a small, caring congregation with a mission to connect Hispanic community members through fellowship and worship.

For more information and to register, call (254) 431-9287.

Parks and Rec hosting Fright Night Picture Show

Stephenville Parks and Rec is hosting a Fright Night Picture Show at the City Park on Oct. 14.

They will have free showings of "Hocus Pocus" at 7 p.m. and The Grudge at 8:45 p.m. at Birdsong Amphitheater.

Bring your own blanket, chair, drinks, and snacks for a spooky night on the berm.

For more information, call (254) 918-1295.

Parks and Rec hosting new program

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a new program called Littles Creation Station monthly on selected dates.

Children and parents will participate in a themed craft/aligned with the current month's theme.

October's Creation Station will feature a spooktacular pumpkin painting and decorating activity at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Cost is $5 and all supplies will be provided.

Parent participation is required.

For more information or to register, visit recpro.stephenvilletx.gov/ViewCourseActivityDetails.aspx?id=C10909

Baked goods sought for sale benefiting ECHS

A bake sale benefiting the Erath County Humane Society is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 at Walmart.

Anyone wanting to donated baked goods is asked to bring them to Walmart that morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Renee Jackson at (254) 485-6940.

Flea market, car show scheduled

The Chicken House Flea Market and 4 Elite Auto Sales & Detailing are hosting a Car Show and Swap Meet on Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

The flea market is located at 8080 Highway 377 South, Dublin.

The Swap Meet will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Car Show will only be Saturday and Sunday.

There will be prizes, fun, food, and more.

For more information, call Alice at (254) 223-1879 or David at (254) 749-8648.