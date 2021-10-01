Annual Choices Fundraising Banquet set for Oct. 12

E-T staff report

The 27th annual Choices Fundraising Banquet will be a night of love and courage spent with Bob Goff.

The event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County, 4945 US Hwy 67.

Guests will hear updates about the Choices ministry, testimonies from clients and enjoy an atmosphere of celebration.

Goff is the New York Times Best-Selling author of "Love Does" and "Everybody Always", as well as an attorney who founded Love Does, a nonprofit human rights organization operating in Uganda, India, Nepal, Iraq and Somalia, according to information from the organization.

Goff is a sought-after speaker for leadership, church and university events, inspiring current and future influencers to get to the "do" part of life.

"Choosing to live audaciously, he connects to audiences in a powerfully inspirational, yet down to earth manner," according to information from the organization.

Goff has pioneered the vision of Love Does (formerly Restore International) to fight for freedom and human rights, working to improve educational opportunities and to be helpful to those in need of a voice and a friend. Love Does has worked with Uganda's judiciary in bringing more than 200 cases to trial, as well as pursuing justice, intervention and education for at risk women and children in Uganda, India, Nepal, Iraq and Somalia.

Restore Leadership Academy in Northern Uganda educates more than 300 students with a focus on character and leadership development. Because of his vision and the work of Love Does, Goff serves as the Honorable Consul for the Republic of Uganda to the United States, according to the organization.

Goff says he continues to be inspired by friendships he's developed with others around the world who live their lives pursuing strategic ways to help others. As an attorney, he shares leadership in a Washington law firm, Goff & DeWalt. He is also a professor at Pepperdine Law School and Point Loma Nazarene University.

Choices Life Resource Center is a Christian ministry dedicated to preserving the value of human life by providing abortion alternatives, practical assistance and education to the Cross Timbers area. All services are free and confidential.

Title sponsorships for the event are $5,000 and include 10 tickets to a meet and greet with Goff, dinner, and the event with a reserved table at the front of the venue. It also includes your company logo on all materials that are distributed and online, with the logo printed in the program and on the screens during the event.

Silver sponsorship are $2,500 and include 10 tickets to dinner and the event at a reserved table; second priority on table placement; company logo on all materials that are distributed and online; and your logo printed on the program.

Table sponsorships are $1,000 and include 10 tickets to dinner and the event at a reserved table with the business name printed in the program.

Individual tickets are $110 for dinner and the event.

For ticket information, visit secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/home.php?e=21865&fbclid

For more information, call (254) 965-5139.