Lone Star Family Farm hosts fall fun

E-T staff report

Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville, is hosting Corn Maze and Fall Fun on the Farm through Nov. 6.

Visit the 100-acre farm featuring thousands of pumpkins and more than 20 farm attractions including a giant 8-acre corn maze. Other attractions include a pumpkin patch, hayride, cow train ride, racing pigs, farm animals, corn cannon, giant slides, play area, sunflowers, fall photo ops, and food.

The event is open from 4-9:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays. The only exceptions are that it will be closed on Friday, Nov. 5, and only open until 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Don't miss Flashlight Nights on Friday and Saturday nights in September and October. Try the maze in the dark for a different twist — but be sure to bring a flashlight in case you "get lost."

Tickets are $16.50 per person (plus tax and fees) with children ages 2 and younger admitted for free with a paying adult. Tickets include access to all activities. However, pumpkins, gourds, bales, fall décor, and concessions are an additional fee.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lonestarfamilyfarm.com