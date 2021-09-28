Lone Star Family Farm hosts fall fun
Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville, is hosting Corn Maze and Fall Fun on the Farm through Nov. 6.
Visit the 100-acre farm featuring thousands of pumpkins and more than 20 farm attractions including a giant 8-acre corn maze. Other attractions include a pumpkin patch, hayride, cow train ride, racing pigs, farm animals, corn cannon, giant slides, play area, sunflowers, fall photo ops, and food.
The event is open from 4-9:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays. The only exceptions are that it will be closed on Friday, Nov. 5, and only open until 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Don't miss Flashlight Nights on Friday and Saturday nights in September and October. Try the maze in the dark for a different twist — but be sure to bring a flashlight in case you "get lost."
Tickets are $16.50 per person (plus tax and fees) with children ages 2 and younger admitted for free with a paying adult. Tickets include access to all activities. However, pumpkins, gourds, bales, fall décor, and concessions are an additional fee.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lonestarfamilyfarm.com