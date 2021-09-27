Optimist Club dinner, auction set for Saturday

E-T staff report

The 49th Annual Stephenville Optimist Club Dinner and Auction is scheduled for Saturday inside T-Bird’s at Melody Mountain Ranch, Private Road 707, Stephenville.

This year is expected to be the best ever, with live entertainment from comedian, songwriter, and screenwriter William Lee Martin as the guest of honor, according to a news release from the club.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour and live music from KJ & The Crooners, followed by a buffet-style meal (choice of chicken or prime rib) prepared by Chef Nick and Jessica Pugh of Salt Horse Culinary. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by Martin’s performance at 7 p.m.

The evening will end with a live auction and raffle. Tickets for the raffle are $25 each and include a chance to win these four prizes: iRobot Roomba (valued at $500), Mossberg Patriot 270 rifle with scope (valued at $570), Predator 9000 watt generator and cart (valued at $900), and a John Deere lawn care package from Bramlett Implement (valued at $2,000), according to the news release.

Individual tickets are $50 and sponsorship tables are also available for $1,000, which include eight seats, eight drink tickets and eight raffle tickets with sponsorship recognition. Raffle tickets are available online or from any Optimist Club member and will also be available during the event. Tickets may be purchased online at https://one.bidpal.net/optimistclubauction/ticketing

This annual auction is the largest fundraiser for the Stephenville Optimist Club and there are many silent auction items available. Some items include a Weber grill with outdoor grilling package, Yeti Roadie 24 with Yeti drinkware and goodies, a homemade quilt from vintage, Yellowjacket and Honeybee T-shirts donated by Dee and Pat White of White Real Estate and appraisals valued at $800, according to the news release.

Live auction items include an In-Home Cooking Demo and Dinner for 6 from Chef Nick at Salt Horse Culinary valued at $1,000, tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys with a Super Parking Pass and seats in a suite, and four tickets to Texas Motor Speedway for NASCAR races including Friday and Saturday events, among many others.

The annual auction raises money for the youth of Stephenville and surrounding communities. All of the funds raised allow the club to continue sponsoring youth organizations including: All Stars League, Toys for Kids, junior and senior high school athletic events, academic scholarships, FCA, and the Erath County Youth Livestock Show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Stephenville Optimist Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StephenvilleOptimistClub or call (469) 583-6617.

To purchase tickets and view live and silent auction items, visit www.bidpal.net/optimistclubauction.