Campos issues emergency outdoor burn ban

E-T staff report

Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos issued an emergency outdoor burn ban for the county through 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

"Circumstances that are present in all or part of the unincorporated area creates a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning," the order states.

Any incident found to be in violation of the emergency order will be investigated by local law enforcement. Those found in violation could be issued a warning or be charged with a crime.

"At the discretion of the peace officer and/or Fire Chief, second or flagrant violations of this order may be prosecuted in accordance with the statutes and procedures governing misdemeanors," the order states.

A violation of the order is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.