Burns presents personal contribution for Tarleton men’s golf program

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – State Rep. DeWayne Burns was on hand for Saturday's home football game against New Mexico Highlands to present a personal contribution to Tarleton State University in support of the revived men's golf program, which was announced last week.

"As a proud Tarleton State University alumnus and former member of the men's golf team, I'm excited to see the rebirth of the men's golf program at Tarleton," said Burns. "Expanding opportunities for student-athletes to join the Tarleton State family as we grow at the NCAA Division I level is a priority for me, the students we serve, and everyone who cares about this great university. The women's golf program has set a standard for success over the last two decades and has been a dominant force in the nation. I look forward to our men's team joining them in that respect."

Burns graduated from Tarleton in 1994 and was a member of the men's golf team during Tarleton's final years as a member of NAIA. He has since gone on to be elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2014 where he is currently serving his fourth term. Burns was appointed Chairman of Agriculture and Livestock and serves on the Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee, as well as House Administration.

"Any time we can create opportunities and access for students to pursue their dreams of playing collegiate athletics and receive a first-class education, it's a win-win for Tarleton State University," said Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley. "We're excited to bring men's golf back to Tarleton. It will be another tremendous asset to our university."

Tarleton announced earlier this week that the men's golf program will be revived after a 27-year hiatus. The program was ended during Tarleton's move to NCAA Division II to advance the university's commitment to Title IX gender equality. It now becomes the second sport added since Tarleton's move to NCAA Division I, joining the women's soccer program.