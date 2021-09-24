Texas Health Resources plans vaccination clinics

Special to the E-T

Communities Foundation of Texas recently awarded a grant to Texas Health Resources to scale up vaccination efforts in Erath County.

Additional vaccination clinics have been scheduled for both Stephenville and Lingleville.

Below are all the vaccine clinics planned through the end of October. They’ll be giving out Pfizer vaccines, both first and second doses (no boosters or additional doses), and minors ages 12 through 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-855-318-7696, but walk-ins are also welcome.

More information and a list of all pop-up clinics can be found at www.texashealth.org

Lingleville

• Friday, Oct. 1: Lingleville ISD (Junior High School), 2-6 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 22: Lingleville ISD (Junior High School), 2-6 p.m.

Stephenville

• Monday, Oct. 11: Tarleton State University, Stephenville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 20: Stephenville ISD Bond Auditorium, 3-6 p.m.