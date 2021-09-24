Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Adopt and Shop to benefit Humane Society

Join the Erath County Humane Society for an Adopt and Shop Grand Opening at Little Treasures from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Little Treasures is located at 412 E. South Loop.

The ECHS will be bringing some adoptable residents and have $10 microchipping. All pets are welcome to come on a leash. Bring a donation for ECHS for a 10% discount on a purchase.

Door prizes and vendors will be available.

For more information, call Little Treasures at (254) 595-1844 or the ECHS at (254) 965-3247.

Medical expense fund started for Stephenville resident

A go-fund-me page has been started for Stephenville resident Theresa Hobbs, 26, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, often considered the deadliest of cancers.

Her doctors have said she has a very aggressive stage 4 brain tumor and the funds will help with medical expenses as she has no insurance.

Theresa and her husband, Jake Hobbs, have been together since 2009 and have been Stephenville residents most of their lives.

To contribute, go to https://gofund.me/e7077678

CTFAC hosts Western art of Texas artist

Cross Timber Fine Arts Council is hosting the works of local Texas artist Jo Ann Schulze at its River North Gallery, 204 River N. Blvd., Stephenville. The exhibit runs through Sept. 28.

As a special tribute to the community's rodeo heritage, Schulze has also included many paintings of her western art to show alongside CTFA's rodeo art and memorabilia during Rodeo Week.

A special artist reception for Schulze is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the River North Gallery. Refreshments will be provided. The exhibit and reception are open and free to the public.

Cowboy Capital Fun Run set for Saturday

The Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Royalty and Queen Committee are hosting the 5th Annual Cowboy Capital 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run a 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Stephenville City Park.

This race event will be produced by the crew at Raceday Event Services.

Runners will arrive at the finish line in time to enjoy the Rodeo Parade through downtown Stephenville.

Registration for the 5K is $35 and for the 1M is $25. To register in advance online, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Stephenville/CowboyCapital5K. Walk-up entries the day of race will also be accepted.

For more information call Jessy at (254) 434-7367.

Rodeo parade set for Saturday

A rodeo parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Stephenville.

The parade will feature watch horses, floats, cowboys and cowgirls, rodeo queens, bands, and more.

The parade starts at Stephenville City Park, makes its way north on Graham, past the courthouse on Washington, and back around to the park.

Special needs rodeo set for Saturday

White Horse Christian Academy in association with the Stephenville PRCA Rodeo and the Tarleton TREAT Program will present a Special Needs Rodeo from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Lone Star Arena

Events will include horseback riding, face painting, corn hole, stick horse races, and more. The rodeo is open to any individual with special needs, free of charge.

For more information, contact Vanessa Halford at (254) 592-1211 or (254) 459-1230.

Masonic Lodge hosting blood drive

Harmony Masonic Lodge and the Stephenville Masonic Lodge are hosting a blood drive by Carter Bloodcare from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Stephenville Masonic Lodge, 244 S. Columbia St.

To sign up, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123385

For more information, call Johnnie Hutchins at (254) 396-1243.

Shooting center offering license to carry course

Tac Pro Shooting Center, 35100 N. St Hwy 108, Mingus, is hosting a Texas License to Carry Class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Cost for the class is $75 and a course application form must be completed and turned in prior to event date.

For more information, call (254) 968-3112, or email email@tacproshootingcenter.com

Church hosting Night of 100 Casseroles

Graham Street Church of Christ, 312 N. Graham St., will be hosting its next Night of 100 Casseroles from 5 p.m. until they run out on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Graham Street Church of Christ will be giving away the free casseroles at one per vehicle.

This is a drive-thru event held the last Thursday of every month at the Graham Street Church Family Center parking lot.

For more information, call (254) 965-4510 or email office@grahamstreetchurch.com

Stephenville PD hosting blood drive

The Stephenville Police Department will be hosting a Carter BloodCare Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Cowboy Plaza in downtown Stephenville.

Carter BloodCare has partnered with McDonald's and Dr. Pepper to provide a thank-you for those who donate blood.

COVID-19 Testing is now available for all donors. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

To sign up for an appointment, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/centers

For more information, contact James Gresham at (254) 918-1273.

Chamberlin Elementary PTO hosting fall carnival

Join the Stephenville Independent School District and Chamberlin Elementary School for the Annual Chamberlin PTO Fall Carnival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Stephenville City Park.

There will be games for children of all ages, raffle drawings, Dad's Grill, cotton candy, bounce houses, class silent auctions, hayrides, and more.

Raffle tickets are on sale now $5 each and enter the ticketholder for a chance to win prizes including a $3,000 Walmart gift card.

Carnival wristbands are on pre-sale now for $25 and will be $30 when purchased at carnival. Wristbands allow for unlimited play on select games and limited number of items of food. Individual tickets will also be sold at the carnival.

For more information, call (254) 968-2311.

Clark Gardens hosting Date Night

Clark Gardens, 567 Maddux Road, Weatherford, is hosting a Date Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Enjoy an evening at Clark Gardens and bring your favorite beer or wine and food for a picnic. The duo Two Far Gone will be playing in the East Tent for your entertainment. Must be 21 and older to enter.

Cost is $20 per couple. For more information, call (940) 682-4856.

Optimist Club dinner, auction scheduled

The 49th Annual Stephenville Optimist Club Dinner and Auction is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Melody Mountain Ranch in Stephenville.

Sponsorship tables, event sponsorships and individual tickets are now on sale.

The dinner and auction will include a catered dinner from Salt Horse Culinary; entertainment from comedian, songwriter and screenwriter, William Lee Martin; and the famous Live and Silent Auction with exclusive access to bid online.

Purchase tickets by visiting the website one.bidpal.net/optimistclubauction/ticketing

Farmers Market set for Oct. 2

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Downtown Plaza. The next market is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

All interested vendors are asked to contact Stephenville Main Street by email at smatai@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1225.

Available products include fresh fruits/vegetables/herbs, coffees/teas, fresh meats (beef, chicken, pork), homemade food goods (baked, jarred, canned, pickled, etc.), and other homemade products (soaps, oils, textiles, etc.). All products must be approved.

Stephenville Energy & Nutrition ribbon cutting set

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Stephenville Energy & Nutrition at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Stephenville Energy & Nutrition is located at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 73.

Stephenville Energy & Nutrition is a health food restaurant specializing in energizing teas, meal prep, protein shakes, protein donuts, waffles, coffee and more.

For more information, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvillenutritionandenergy

Garage sale benefit set for Morning Star Ranch

A garage sale benefit for Morning Star Ranch is scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at Riata Storage Unit near 281-67 at 137 Private Road 1111. The sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Morning Star Ranch is a faith-based riding center for children.

There will be three storage units full of items for sale including: washer/dryer, clothes, boots, dinner table/chairs, house/kitchen items, books, and puzzles.

For more information, call (254) 592-1653 or visit them online at msranch.org.