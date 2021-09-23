Tarleton PD hosts 12-hour women's self-defense course

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University Police Department offers a free Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) course for women only. The 12-hour course, divided into four sessions, is open to students, faculty, staff and the public.

Sessions are set from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27 and 29 and Oct. 4 and 6 on the Stephenville campus. The class will meet each evening in the lobby of Wisdom Gym.

Instructors Sgt. Amanda Miller Officer Doug Johnson will focus on education and awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance.

RAD is dedicated to teaching concepts and techniques against various types of assault by using easy, effective and proven self-defense tactics.

“Our goal is to provide women with the knowledge and skills to make educated decisions about their personal safety, because safety and survival in today’s world require a definite course of action,” Miller said. “We provide effective options by teaching women to take an active role in their own self-defense and psychological well-being.”

Minimum age for participants is 13. Due to the popularity of the course, early registration is encouraged.

To register, contact Miller at (254) 968-9776 or email amiller@tarleton.edu.