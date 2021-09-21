Stephenville Community News in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Rodeo Kickoff Dance set for Thursday

Join the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council for a fun night of music and dancing as they celebrate Rodeo Heritage Week with a Rodeo Kickoff Dance featuring Traditional Country Music and Western Swing Artist, Jody Nix.

The free concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville City Park's Birdsong Amphitheater, 378 W. Long St.

For more information, contact the CTFAC at (254) 965-6190.

Adopt and Shop to benefit Humane Society

Join the Erath County Humane Society for an Adopt and Shop Grand Opening at Little Treasures from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Little Treasures is located at 412 E. South Loop.

The ECHS will be bringing some adoptable residents and have $10 microchipping. All pets are welcome to come on a leash. Bring a donation for ECHS for a 10% discount on a purchase.

Door prizes and vendors will be available.

For more information, call Little Treasures at (254) 595-1844 or the ECHS at (254) 965-3247.

CTFAC hosts Western art of Texas artist

Cross Timber Fine Arts Council is hosting the works of local Texas artist Jo Ann Schulze at its River North Gallery, 204 River N. Blvd., Stephenville. The exhibit runs through Sept. 28.

As a special tribute to the community's rodeo heritage, Schulze has also included many paintings of her western art to show alongside CTFA's rodeo art and memorabilia during Rodeo Week.

A special artist reception for Schulze is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the River North Gallery. Refreshments will be provided. The exhibit and reception are open and free to the public.

Cowboy Capital Fun Run set for Sept. 25

The Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Royalty and Queen Committee are hosting the 5th Annual Cowboy Capital 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run a 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Stephenville City Park.

This race event will be produced by the crew at Raceday Event Services.

Runners will arrive at the finish line in time to enjoy the Rodeo Parade through downtown Stephenville.

Registration for the 5K is $35 and for the 1M is $25. To register in advance online, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Stephenville/CowboyCapital5K. Walk-up entries the day of race will also be accepted.

For more information call Jessy at (254) 434-7367.

Rodeo parade set for Sept. 25

A rodeo parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Downtown Stephenville.

The parade will feature watch horses, floats, cowboys and cowgirls, rodeo queens, bands, and more.

The parade starts at Stephenville City Park, makes its way north on Graham, past the courthouse on Washington, and back around to the park.

For more information, or to register, contact Shelby Blackwell at (360) 801-6188, or cowboyshelby@hotmail.com

Deadline for registration is Monday.

Masonic Lodge hosting blood drive

Harmony Masonic Lodge and the Stephenville Masonic Lodge are hosting a blood drive by Carter Bloodcare from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Stephenville Masonic Lodge, 244 S. Columbia St.

To sign up, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123385

For more information, call Johnnie Hutchins at (254) 396-1243.

Shooting center offering license to carry course

Tac Pro Shooting Center, 35100 N. St Hwy 108, Mingus, is hosting a Texas License to Carry Class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Cost for the class is $75 and a course application form must be completed and turned in prior to event date.

For more information, call (254) 968-3112, or email email@tacproshootingcenter.com

Emergency training program planned

Erath County Emergency Management to host an eight-week (24-hour) Community Emergency Response Training for anyone 13 and older.

Classes will be held at the Erath County Sheriff’s Office in the Emergency Operations Center, 1043 Glen Rose Hwy, Stephenville.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6-9 p.m. for eight weeks you will learn about basic fire suppression, basic first aid, search and rescue, terrorism and disaster psychology. This class will assist you in being prepared for an emergency and then to assist your neighbors and community.

The class is limited to 30 persons. Upon completion of the class further training will be available to attend a CERT competition in Houston in February 2021.

For more information contact Cyndi Smith, Erath County Emergency Management coordinator, at (254) 965-1326.

Church hosting Night of 100 Casseroles

Graham Street Church of Christ, 312 N. Graham St., will be hosting its next Night of 100 Casseroles from 5 p.m. until they run out on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Graham Street Church of Christ will be giving away the free casseroles at one per vehicle.

This is a drive-thru event held the last Thursday of every month at the Graham Street Church Family Center parking lot.

For more information, call (254) 965-4510 or email office@grahamstreetchurch.com

Stephenville PD hosting blood drive

The Stephenville Police Department will be hosting a Carter BloodCare Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Cowboy Plaza in downtown Stephenville.

Carter BloodCare has partnered with McDonald's and Dr. Pepper to provide a thank-you for those who donate blood.

COVID-19 Testing is now available for all donors. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

To sign up for an appointment, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/centers

For more information, contact James Gresham at (254) 918-1273.