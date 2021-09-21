Isbell to become new fire chief

E-T staff report

Robert Isbell, who has been the Round Rock Fire Department chief for about five years, will leave that department Oct. 1 to become the fire chief in Stephenville.

According to information from linkedin.com, Isbell as more than "30 years of experience in municipal fire service. Specializing in leadership and team building at the executive level. Experienced with ISO grading, accreditation assessments, conflict resolution, and change management."

According to the city of Round Rock website, prior to serving that community, Isbell was the fire chief in Midland from 2010 to 2016. He also served as fire chief in Euless and Southlake. His firefighting career started in Mansfield in 1985, where he rose to the rank of captain.

"Isbell holds a master’s degree in executive leadership and a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration, both from Grand Canyon University. He completed the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy, and the Certified Public Manager Program at Texas Tech University," the site reads.

In addition, he also served as president of the Texas Fire Chief's Association from 2010 to 2014.

A news release from the city of Round Rock states one of Isbell's most notable accomplishments during his tenure was helping the department earn an ISO 1 rating.

Isbell, “led the department’s transition toward a data-driven, proactive approach to public safety through the Community Risk Reduction program," the release states.

He also oversaw the opening of several fire stations and the city’s new Public Safety Training Center.