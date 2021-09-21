Heritage week culminates with 52nd annual Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo

E-T staff report

Rodeo Heritage Week will wrap up this weekend with the 52nd annual Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo.

The first performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Lone Star Arena, 4696 U.S. 377, and sponsored by First Financial Bank. The first night has been dubbed American Patriot Night to honor all those who have served.

Before the rodeo action officially starts, there needs to be a kickoff dance.

Texas country's Jody Nix will provide the dancing music from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Stephenville City Park Birdsong Amphitheater, sponsored by the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council.

Friday rodeo events are set to begin at 9 a.m. with the PRCA timed event slack at Lone Star Arena.

Saturday events start early with the Cowboy Capital 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. at the Stephenville City Park. Registration is $35 for the 5K and $25 for the 1-mile run.

For more information or to register for the fun run, contact Jessy at (254) 434-7367 or sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Stephenville/CowboyCapital5K. Day-of entries will also be accepted.

The fun continues at 10 a.m. with the annual Rodeo Heritage Parade on the Downtown Square. The parade will begin at City Park, head north on Graham, west on Washington, south on Barton and back to City Park.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, performance two of the PRCA Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo is set to begin at the Lone Star Arena. Dubbed "It's Gonna Get Western Night," this performance is presented by The Hay and Feed Ranch/Oxy-Gen Inc.

Wrap up the evening at 9 p.m. with the Dancin' in the Dirt live music concert by Jake Hooker & The Outsiders at the Lone Star Arena. Admission is free with a rodeo ticket.

Sunday morning will feature Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. at Lone Star Arena.

At 2 p.m., the week's festivities wrap up with the final performance of the Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo. Dubbed the "Sunday Showdown," Sunday's performance is presented by JJ Hampton Realty.

Rodeo tickets are on sale at Bradberry's Best, Capital Hatters, Chick Elms Rodeo & Grand Entry Western Wear, Saddle Rags The Western Store and the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will also be sold at the gate the day of the event.

Adult tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door the day of the performance. Tickets for kids ages 6-12 are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.

For more information on any of the Rodeo Heritage Week events, contact the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce at (254) 965-5313 or visit www.cowboycapitalprcarodeo.com

Contest results

The Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Queen Contest was held Saturday at the Cowboy Church of Erath County. The contestants competed in horsemanship, modeling, speech, had to answer impromptu questions, and conduct a personal interviews.

Isabella Brunson was crowned 2022 Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Teen and Alexa Aviles is the 2022 Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Princess.

Earlier in the week, youngsters had a chance to compete in mutton busting and a dummy roping contest.

The winners of the Cowboy Capital “Super Looper” Dummy Roping contest are:

• 6 and under: Rance Williams, first; Maggie Williams, second; and Pierce Pratt, third.

• 7-9 year olds: Haustin Hale, first; Boogie Hahn, second; and Pace Padget, third.

• 10-12 year olds: Reese Andrews, first; Reed Volf, second; and Hagan Hale, third.

The top point-getters in the mutton busting will compete again during this weekend's PRCA performances.