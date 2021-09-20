Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Exhibit features work by Caylor

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council will celebrate the works of local Texas impressionistic and western artist Audrey Caylor.

Caylor is well known for her oil and acrylic paintings, which are often inspired by her studio view of Texas Hill Country.

The exhibit is currently on display at Clark Regional Airport, 1050 Airport Road, Stephenville.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 9 with an artist reception scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Rough Creek Trail Run set for Sept. 18

Join Rough Creek Lodge, 5165 CR 2013, Glen Rose, for the 2021 Rough Creek Trail Run starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Rough Creek Trail Run (10K / Half Marathon / 50K ULTRA VERTATHON) is set on the ruggedly beautiful grounds and private property of Rough Creek Lodge & Resort just outside of Glen Rose.

This course gives you a little of everything that Texas trails can offer:

* steep ascents and descents for a bit, rolling hills for a while, and flats to open up and run your heart out.

* well-groomed non-technical trail and rocky, rugged, technical sections.

There are some technical miles that are a featured section of the course called the Rusty Crown. 10K and Half Marathon participants can do an optional add-on to complete the Rusty Crown.

Technical running shirt for all entrants, finisher medal for all finishers will be available.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.facebook.com/RoughCreekTrailRun/

Lucky Vines hosting live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting Wesley Hanna live from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Enjoy live music at this family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room providing an atmosphere to relax, romance, and a variety of wines.

Hanna plays a culmination of influences from several different genres with an unmistakable country twang.

To listen to some of his music online, visit http://www.reverbnation.com/wesleyhannamusic

CTFAC hosting art, memorabilia reception

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting a reception from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, to celebrate the community's western art and rodeo memorabilia exhibit at the River North Gallery, 204 River N. Blvd., Stephenville.

The reception is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

City Limits Sports Academy hosts grand opening

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for City Limits Sports Academy at 6 p.m. Monday at 1907 E. Washington St., across the parking lot from The Purple Goat.

During the grand-opening event, from 6-8 p.m., guests can enjoy free demonstrations throughout the facility, meet and greet with the SHS baseball team, along with refreshments and appetizers from The Purple Goat.

City Limits Sports Academy is an elite sports training facility focused on creating top tier youth athletes that are ready to succeed at the next level. Services include private instruction, camps, clinics, and batting cage rentals with memberships available for discounts on training and Pro Shop gear.

Check out their Pro Shop for all of your baseball and softball needs featuring top-of-the-line gear from all major brands.

For more on City Limits, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/City-Limits-Sports-Academy-103447001965497 or visit www.citylimitssportsacademy.com

Rodeo Kickoff Dance set for Thursday

Join the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council for a fun night of music and dancing as they celebrate Rodeo Heritage Week with a Rodeo Kickoff Dance featuring Traditional Country Music and Western Swing Artist, Jody Nix.

The free concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville City Park's Birdsong Amphitheater, 378 W. Long St.

For more information, contact the CTFAC at (254) 965-6190.

CTFAC hosts Western art of Texas artist

Cross Timber Fine Arts Council is hosting the works of local Texas artist Jo Ann Schulze at its River North Gallery, 204 River N. Blvd., Stephenville. The exhibit runs through Sept. 28.

As a special tribute to the community's rodeo heritage, Schulze has also included many paintings of her western art to show alongside CTFA's rodeo art and memorabilia during Rodeo Week.

A special artist reception for Schulze is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the River North Gallery. Refreshments will be provided. The exhibit and reception are open and free to the public.

Cowboy Capital Fun Run set for Sept. 25

The Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Royalty and Queen Committee are hosting the 5th Annual Cowboy Capital 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run a 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Stephenville City Park.

This race event will be produced by the crew at Raceday Event Services.

Runners will arrive at the finish line in time to enjoy the Rodeo Parade through downtown Stephenville.

Registration for the 5K is $35 and for the 1M is $25. To register in advance online, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Stephenville/CowboyCapital5K. Walk-up entries the day of race will also be accepted.

For more information call Jessy at (254) 434-7367.

Rodeo parade set for Sept. 25

A rodeo parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Downtown Stephenville.

The parade will feature watch horses, floats, cowboys and cowgirls, rodeo queens, bands, and more.

The parade starts at Stephenville City Park, makes its way north on Graham, past the courthouse on Washington, and back around to the park.

For more information, or to register, contact Shelby Blackwell at (360) 801-6188, or cowboyshelby@hotmail.com

Deadline for registration is Monday.

Masonic Lodge hosting blood drive

Harmony Masonic Lodge and the Stephenville Masonic Lodge are hosting a blood drive by Carter Bloodcare from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Stephenville Masonic Lodge, 244 S. Columbia St.

To sign up, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123385

For more information, call Johnnie Hutchins at (254) 396-1243.

Shooting center offering license to carry course

Tac Pro Shooting Center, 35100 N. St Hwy 108, Mingus, is hosting a Texas License to Carry Class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Cost for the class is $75 and a course application form must be completed and turned in prior to event date.

For more information, call (254) 968-3112, or email email@tacproshootingcenter.com

Church hosting Night of 100 Casseroles

Graham Street Church of Christ, 312 N. Graham St., will be hosting its next Night of 100 Casseroles from 5 p.m. until they run out on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Graham Street Church of Christ will be giving away the free casseroles at one per vehicle.

This is a drive-thru event held the last Thursday of every month at the Graham Street Church Family Center parking lot.

For more information, call (254) 965-4510 or email office@grahamstreetchurch.com