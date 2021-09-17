Report: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Erath County

E-T staff report

As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread across the U.S., Erath County is reporting a total of 131 new cases between Sept. 10 and Sept. 15, according to reports from the Erath County Emergency Management office.

The new cases bring the county's total COVID-19 cases to 4,595 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the report.

There are currently 394 active cases in the county with 4,116 cases listed as recovered and 85 deaths attributed to complications from the virus, according to the report.

Of the total active cases, 40 are among those ages 0-12; 52 are in the 13-19 age category; and 82 are in the age group of 20-29 year olds.

In addition, 65 are individuals ages 30-39; 113 are in the 40- to 64-year-old age group; and 42 active cases are among those 65 and older, according to the report.

There are 229 active cases in Stephenville; 72 in Dublin; and 93 are individuals living in the county, the report shows.

Currently, there are 20 Erath County COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to the report.

Vaccinations available

In addition to local pharmacies, the Stephenville Medical & Surgical Clinic administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine every day, Monday through Friday.

Those interested are asked to call ahead at (254) 968-6051 and speak to any receptionist to schedule an appointment.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series available for adults 18 and older. The second dose will need to be given 28 days after first dose.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are also available on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Wednesdays.

Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every Wednesday in the clinic at 10201 TX-16, Comanche, adjacent to the CCMC Hospital and Pharmacy. The vaccine is free and safe, and proven to reduce the risk of serious illness from COVID-19, officials said.

Schedule online at: app.blockitnow.com/consumer/ccmcovid or call (254) 879-4900 ext. 4458.

Texas Health will also be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Stephenville from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Stephenville ISD Bond Auditorium.

At the clinic, they will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to all persons age 12 and older. Minors ages 12 through 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For appointment scheduling or for those with questions about second doses, call 1-855-318-7696. Walk-ins are welcome.

Across the state

As of Sept. 15, 16.9 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 58% of Texas’ population, and 14.3 million people, or 49.1%, are fully vaccinated. A total of 30 million doses have been administered, according to the Texas Tribune.

According to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 29.1% of residents in Erath County are fully vaccinated.

As of Sept. 16, the state has reported 3.9 million cases, with 3.3 million confirmed cases reported in 254 counties and on Sept. 15, there were at least 12,597 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Sept. 16, 59,980 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas. DSHS counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.