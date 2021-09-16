Texas Health receives grant to help ramp up vaccination efforts

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Texas Health Resources received a $1 million grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas to help scale up its vaccination efforts in communities, including in Erath County.

Funding provided by Communities Foundation of Texas’ W.W. Caruth, Jr. Fund will be used by Texas Health’s Community Health Improvement team to scale up community vaccination efforts in the region’s most underserved communities in a mix of urban, suburban, and rural settings, with a focus on Erath, Johnson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties, according to a news release from the agency.

“The percentage of people who need to be vaccinated is still high,” said Rosemary Galdiano, M.P.H., R.N., OCN, director of Texas Health’s Mobile Health program, in the news release. “The people we’re trying to reach are the ones most at risk for serious complications and most likely to wind up in the hospital, fighting for their lives. With this help, we’re going to be able to continue the hard work of embedding ourselves in the communities, educating the patient population and developing trust in places that we haven’t been before.”

Texas Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Stephenville from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Stephenville ISD Bond Auditorium.

At the clinic, they will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to all persons age 12 and older. Minors ages 12 through 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For appointment scheduling or for those with questions about second doses, call 1-855-318-7696. Walk-ins are welcome.