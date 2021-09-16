Dublin to celebrate Hispanic heritage with festival

E-T staff report

Dublin is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Festival Friday through Sunday to celebrate the community's culture with family fun-themed events, according to information from the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

The festivities kick off on Friday with a Ranch Rodeo at Dublin City Park. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a mutton-busting event for children ages 6 and younger, with a $10 entry fee.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Ranch Rodeo will include sorting, a Rescue Race sponsored by Waste Connections, a calf scramble for ages 9 and younger, and doctoring and wild cow milking. These events cost the $5 gate fee.

As a note, alcohol sales will be available for those ages 21 and older with an identifying wrist band. Coolers are not allowed.

Saturday's events gear up with the full festival in downtown Dublin.

Vendors will set up from 7-9 a.m. followed by a parade at 9 a.m.

At 7:30 a.m., there will be a Cabalgata (trail ride) from Highway 847 to the parade starting area.

At 10 a.m., Mercado booths will open. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a salsa-making contest and judging sponsored by Brookshire Bros. The winner of the salsa contest will be announced at 3:30 p.m.

At 10:30 a.m., there will be a soccer tournament at Dublin City Park, sponsored by First National Bank of Dublin, DeLeon and Gustine.

At 11:30 a.m., there will be a piñata break at Wright Park by the grist mill and Dublin Market Days.

The afternoon will be filled with flavor with Mexican food-making demonstrations from noon to 6 p.m. on Elm Street. There will also be a variety of musical entertainment and games from noon to 2:30 p.m.

From 2:30 to 4 p.m., the Corazon Latente Band will be performing live followed by Folklorico Dancers at 4 p.m. on the stage at Celebration Park.

Additional entertainment is planned for 5-8 p.m., capping the day's events off at 8 p.m. with a street dance featuring Los Yepez, sponsored by Texas Car Detail.

Again, alcohol sales will be available for those ages 21 and older with an identifying wrist band. Coolers are not allowed at the street dance.

Sunday's events will start at 9 a.m. with a Christ Across Cultures service in downtown Dublin on Elm Street. Those interested in attending are asked to bring a lawn chair. The service will feature fellowship, praise, music, sermons, and testimonials from local Christian organizations in both Spanish and English. The weekend's events conclude at 1 p.m.

For more information on the festival, visit www.dublintxfestivals.com or contact the Dublin Chamber of Commerce at (254) 300-6263 or chamberdirector@dublintxchamber.com