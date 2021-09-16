Celebrate Rodeo Heritage Week in the Cowboy Capital

E-T staff report

The Cowboy Capital of the World will be celebrating its culture and traditions with its annual Rodeo Heritage Week, which kicks off Friday.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the Cowboy Capital BBQ Cook-off starts the week's events at the Park Your Pony Arena, 536 County Road 483, Stephenville.

The BBQ cookoff is a Lone Star sanctioned event with an 80% payback for first through fifth places. Money and other awards will be presented to the top BBQ chefs.

For more information on the cookoff, contact Shelby Blackwell at (360) 801-6188 or cowboyshelby@hotmail.com.

Saturday features a full day of events and activities starting at 8 a.m. with more from the Cowboy Capital BBQ Cook-off, followed at 9 a.m. with the Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Queen contest at the Cowboy Church of Erath County, 4945 U.S. 67.

According to contest officials, some changes were made to this year‘s pageant and everything has been combined into one day, all held at CCEC.

Horsemanship is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. After a short break, the speech, modeling, and impromptu portions will begin at 11 a.m.

Lunch for contestants will be served before their personal interviews and the coronation will be held at the conclusion of the pageant. This event is open to the public and friends and family are encouraged to attend.

At 10 a.m., rodeo events kick off with the Cowboy Capital of the World County Team Roping event at the Park Your Pony Arena presented by X-Treme Team Roping and Mitchell Pipe and Supply.

For more information on the team roping event, contact Jodi Clements at (254) 592-2692 or Ben Clements at (254) 349-2572.

At 3 p.m., registration opens for the mutton-busting and dummy roping events also at the Park Your Pony Arena. Those events will follow with the dummy roping at 4 p.m. and the mutton busting at 5:30 p.m.

The mutton-busting competition, sponsored by McCoy's, is for youngsters ages 3-8 with a 55-pound weight limit. Entry fee is $20 and helmets and vests will be provided for contestants. The top 15 scores from the preliminaries will qualify to compete at the Sept. 24-26 PRCA rodeo performances.

The dummy roping event will be for three age groups: 0-6; 7-9; and 10-12. There is no entry fee, but prizes of buckles, ropes and caps will be provided, sponsored by Moonshinesgotmefiren.

Starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, X-Treme Team Roping again presents the Stephenville Shoot-Out roping event at the Park Your Pony Arena.

Monday's Heritage Week events include a reception at the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council's River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd., for the "Hats Off to the Rodeo" exhibit, a tribute featuring local rodeo memorabilia and Western art. Items will be on display Sept. 17-26 at the gallery.

The Monday reception is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. The exhibit and reception are open and free to the public.

Thursday, Sept. 23, events begin at 9 a.m. with the PRCA steer-roping slack at Lone Star Arena, 4696 N. U.S. 377. At 6 p.m., rodeo events continue with the WPRA barrel-racing slack, also at Lone Star Arena.

Grab your hat and shine your boots for some dancing from 6-9 p.m. Thursday with a rodeo kickoff concert and dance featuring Texas country's Jody Nix at the Stephenville City Park Birdsong Amphitheater, sponsored by the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council.

A traditional country and western swing artist, Nix has been in the business for 60 years. He has played dances and shows all over Texas and parts of the Southwest.

Friday, Sept. 24, rodeo events are set to begin at 9 a.m. with the PRCA timed event slack at Lone Star Arena.

The first performance of the 52nd annual Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at the Lone Star Arena, sponsored by First Financial Bank. The first night has been dubbed American Patriot Night to honor all those who have served.

Saturday, Sept. 25, events start bright and early with the Cowboy Capital 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. at the Stephenville City Park. Registration is $35 for the 5K and $25 for the 1-mile run.

For more information or to register for the fun run, contact Jessy at (254) 434-7367 or sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Stephenville/CowboyCapital5K. Day-of entries will also be accepted.

The fun continues at 10 a.m. with the annual Rodeo Heritage Parade on the Downtown Square.

The parade will begin at City Park, head north on Graham, west on Washington, south on Barton and back to City Park.

For more information on the parade, contact Shelby Blackwell at (360) 801-6188 or email cowboyshelby@hotmail.com. Entrants can also register online through the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce website at stephenvilletexas.org/events/details/cowboy-capital-rodeo-heritage-parade-26414.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, performance two of the PRCA Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo is set to begin at the Lone Star Arena. Dubbed "It's Gonna Get Western Night," this performance is presented by The Hay and Feed Ranch/Oxy-Gen Inc.

Wrap up the evening at 9 p.m. with the Dancin' in the Dirt live music concert by Jake Hooker & The Outsiders at the Lone Star Arena. Admission is free with a rodeo ticket.

Sunday morning, Sept. 26, will feature Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. with Gizmo and Janice McCracken at Lone Star Arena.

At 2 p.m., the week's festivities wrap up with the final performance of the Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo. Dubbed the "Sunday Showdown," Sunday's performance is presented by JJ Hampton Realty.

Rodeo tickets are on sale at Bradberry's Best, Capital Hatters, Chick Elms Rodeo & Grand Entry Western Wear, Saddle Rags The Western Store and the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will also be sold at the gate the day of the event.

Adult tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door the day of the performance. Tickets for kids ages 6-12 are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.

For more information on any of the Rodeo Heritage Week events, contact the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce at (254) 965-5313 or visit www.cowboycapitalprcarodeo.com