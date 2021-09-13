Tarleton celebrates historic philanthropy in capital campaign

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has reached a milestone in its largest-ever comprehensive capital fundraising campaign, surpassing $80 million and surging ahead of schedule toward a $100 million target, the school announced.

The campaign was at $66 million at the beginning of fiscal year 2021. Contributions exceeded $14 million in FY21, almost double Tarleton’s annual average.

The comprehensive campaign — Forward, Together: Investing in Today’s Students for Future Success — was announced publicly in February 2020 by Tarleton President James Hurley.

“We are blessed to have such visionary friends and family,” Hurley said. “The impact of their generosity is measured in so many ways beyond dollars and cents. Their gifts provide life-changing educational opportunities for our students and lead to fresh discoveries by our faculty.”

In addition to financial assistance and innovative research, Forward, Together will expand academic and athletic programs, construct and renovate campus facilities, and grow the university’s national awareness as a first-choice destination for the brightest minds.

Although Tarleton receives state funding, the school relies on private support through myriad giving opportunities to meet the growing cost of operations. State funding currently accounts for 32% of Tarleton’s budget; a decade ago, state support was 44%.

A record 2,811 donors made gifts to Tarleton in FY21, which ended Aug. 31.

“They continue the legacy of our first donor, John Tarleton, who gave his life savings to create our institution. His spirit of generosity is alive and well,” Hurley said. “Our partners believe in the power of a Tarleton education to change lives. I am excited to take the next steps as we build on this momentum.”

To learn more about the campaign and ways to support it, visit tarleton.edu/forwardtogether.