Bosque Rivers DRT to meet Sept. 14

Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at First Presbyterian Church 1302 N. Harbin Drive, Stephenville. Several new members will be welcomed.

The program will be “Texas Trivia Game Show” and promises to be fun and informative. Plans will be made to assure the chapter earns a six star designation for 2021-22. To assure that, programs will be given to other organizations about Texas history, books donated to local schools, and Texas Honor Days will be celebrated.

During the meeting, we will celebrate Sept. 18 as Texas Heroes Day and also as Texian Navy Day, which is the third Saturday in September.

Texas Heroes Day honors all who died defending the Republic and is also a tribute to the men and women who have served Texas in the past and who serve now. Texian Navy Day recognizes the three navies that have served Texas; one in 1835; one in 1839; and a commemorative one established in 1958.

To be a member of Daughters of the Republic of Texas a woman must be direct descendant of a man or woman who served the Republic of Texas honorably prior to February 1846.

For more information on joining, go to www.drtinfo.org or call chapter registrar Carol Dismukes (972) 977-7727.

Chapter members live in Erath, Bosque, Comanche, Eastland, Hamilton and Somervell counties.