Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Chamber hosting Coffee with Congressman

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and Stephenville Economic Development Authority invites local business representatives and community leaders to join them for Coffee with Congressman Roger Williams at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Cold Smoke Craft House.

Congressman Williams will give a legislative update and it will be an opportunity to meet and greet to share questions you may have about current issues impacting your business.

If you plan to attend, please email the Chamber at chamber@stephenvilletx.org to RSVP.

FBC hosting First Blessing shoe gifting

First Baptist Church Stephenville will be host a First Blessing shoe gifting on Sept. 25, Reaching Souls through Soles with the Love of Christ.

The public is welcome for this event. Come and have breakfast and let your child pick a free new pair of shoes from our “shoe store".

Those interested must register by Sept. 10 at https://www.firstblessing.org/child-registration-form...

For more information or to volunteer to help with the event, contact Jamie Stockstill at (254) 595-1075 (text or call), stockj@haydenre.com; Or register online at www.fbcstephenville.org/.../first-blessing-volunteer

Clark Gardens hosts date night event

Clark Gardens, 567 Maddux Road, Weatherford, is hosting a date night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Come and enjoy an evening at Clark Gardens and bring your favorite beer or wine and food for a picnic. Two Far Gone the duo will be playing in the East Tent for your entertainment. Must be 21+ to enter.

Admission is $20 per couple.

For more information, call (940) 682-4856.

Humane society hosting golf tournament

Erath County Humane Society is hosting the first Putts Fore Mutts Golf Tournament, presented by Tejas Golf Course, on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. with check in at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cost is $200 per four-person team and includes 18 holes of golf, cart fees and lunch.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $50 each.

Register online at https://bit.ly/echsgolf by Thursday, Sept. 9.

For more information, call (254) 965-3904 or email mrsjack@live.com.

Foster's Home hosting Children's Day

Foster's Home for Children, 1779 N. Graham St., is hosting a Children's Day from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The public is welcome to join this free event for a BBQ lunch and to help Foster's celebrate its children.

Car enthusiasts event set for Sept. 11

Spin Your Wheels on Hwy. 6.

Join Car Clubs and car enthusiasts in a three-community road trip along Highway 6 this Patriot Day. Start in Dublin with the Frontline Heroes Museum's (www.dublintxmuseums.org) Sept. 11 20th year remembrance ceremony or visit area merchants.

At 11 a.m., depart for De Leon to get special deals for lunch and see the Terrell Antique Car Museum. Then, at 2:30 p.m., head up the road to the Gorman Peanut Festival. There will be a parade at 5 p.m. and you can stay for dancing.

The event is sponsored by Dublin Chamber of Commerce, Developing De Leon Today and Gorman Peanut Festival.

For more information, contact the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

Goodman to play at Lucky Vines

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin is hosting live music by Ira Goodman from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room provide an atmosphere to relax, romance, and reach for the good things in life while enjoying a variety of wines and live music.

For more information, visit www.luckyvines.com

Book club to meet Tuesday

The Stephenville Public Library Book Club is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, on the library main floor.

This month's book is "Stranger in a Strange Land" by Robert A. Heinlein.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.

The club is sponsored by Friends of the Stephenville Public Library.

For more information visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/StephenvillePublicLibrary

Chamber to host ribbon cutting for architect

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will celebrate new member Tom Hines - Architect with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce lobby.

Hines provides architecture and interior design services for commercial and residential purposes, as well as preservation and adaptive re-use, construction, program planning and historical restorations.

For more information, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Community Pantry set for Sept. 16

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at First Baptist Church Parking Lot, 334 W. Green St.

Participants are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of volunteers and community members items will distributed as a drive-thru.

For more information, call Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

Rough Creek Trail Run set for Sept. 18

Join Rough Creek Lodge, 5165 CR 2013, Glen Rose, for the 2021 Rough Creek Trail Run starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Rough Creek Trail Run (10K / Half Marathon / 50K ULTRA VERTATHON) is set on the ruggedly beautiful grounds and private property of Rough Creek Lodge & Resort just outside of Glen Rose.

This course gives you a little of everything that Texas trails can offer:

* steep ascents and descents for a bit, rolling hills for a while, and flats to open up and run your heart out.

* well-groomed non-technical trail and rocky, rugged, technical sections.

There are some technical miles that are a featured section of the course called the Rusty Crown. 10K and Half Marathon participants can do an optional add-on to complete the Rusty Crown.

Technical running shirt for all entrants, finisher medal for all finishers will be available.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.facebook.com/RoughCreekTrailRun/

Lucky Vines hosting live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting Wesley Hanna live from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Enjoy live music at this family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room providing an atmosphere to relax, romance, and a variety of wines.

Hanna plays a culmination of influences from several different genres with an unmistakable country twang.

To listen to some of his music online, visit http://www.reverbnation.com/wesleyhannamusic

Masonic Lodge hosting blood drive

Harmony Masonic Lodge and the Stephenville Masonic Lodge are hosting a blood drive by Carter Bloodcare from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Stephenville Masonic Lodge, 244 S. Columbia St.

To sign up, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123385

For more information, call Johnnie Hutchins at (254) 396-1243.