SISD seeks public's input in superintendent search

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville Independent School District Board of Trustees has employed Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services to assist with the search for a new superintendent.

The board is seeking to replace Matt Underwood, who announced his resignation earlier in the summer after accepting a position at Ranger College.

At a meeting on Aug. 11, the board appointed Kelly Magin, executive director of Curriculum and Instruction, as the interim superintendent beginning Sept. 1.

The Board has requested that school personnel and the public be involved in developing a profile of the leadership qualities desired of the person the board should seek to become the new superintendent.

To gather this information, a questionnaire has been set up on the SISD website.

The questionnaire can be found at surveys.tasb.org/s3/Stephenville-ISD-2021-Leadership-Survey

For more information, visit the district's website at www.sville.us.