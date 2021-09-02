Tuesday Talks with Liles begin Sept. 7

TSU Newsroom

MINGUS — The W.K. Gordon Center’s “Tuesday Talks” with Dr. Deborah Liles begin Sept. 7 and will continue the first Tuesday of each month, 6-7 p.m., throughout the fall semester. Held at the W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center for the Industrial History of Texas in Thurber, the free presentations focus on the history of Texas ranching; a Q&A will follow each.

• Sept. 7: “The Texas Cattle Kingdom: 1821-1890”

• Oct. 5: “Oliver Loving: The Dean of the Trails”

• Nov. 2: “In Search of Lucinda: Women in the Early Texas Cattle Industry”

• Dec. 7: “The Stock Master: The Texas Cattle Industry Before and During the Civil War”

Liles became Tarleton’s W.K. Gordon Endowed Chair in Texas History in 2018. She teaches history with a focus on Texas, women, slavery, local communities and ranching; works with the W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center; and serves on the board of several historical associations statewide.

She co-authored the award-winning books Women in Civil War Texas: Diversity and Dissidence in the Trans-Mississippi (2016), the first book to examine the role Texas women played during the Civil War, and Texas Women and Ranching: On the Range, at the Rodeo, and in their Communities (2019), the first to examine contributions women made to Texas ranching. She’s also the co-editor of African Americans in Central Texas History: From Slavery to Civil Rights (2019), a critical study of Black lives in the center of the state.

Liles’ latest book, Thurber, co-written with several of her students, was released this year. Works in progress include Southern Roots, Western Foundations: The Peculiar Institution and the Livestock Industry in Texas and a biography of Oliver Loving, a noted rancher who lived on the Texas frontier.

The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center, a facility of Tarleton State University, is at 65258 Interstate 20, Exit 367, Mingus, Texas, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. It is a combined museum and special collections library located at the site of the Thurber ghost town. Visitors enjoy interactive exhibits that explore the birth, operations and death of a town owned by the Texas and Pacific Coal Co.

For more information on the W. K. Gordon Museum, call 254-968-1886, email gordoncenter@tarleton.edu or visit https://web.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/#upcomingevents.