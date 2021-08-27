Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Texas Health revises visitation in light of COVID

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Texas Health Stephenville has revised its visitation policy.

Inpatients are limited to one visitor per day. This includes labor and delivery (a doula will be considered part of your care team and not part of the visitor count).

Individuals with appointments in outpatient areas may be accompanied by one visitor.

For the entire policy or more information, read here: https://bit.ly/3sNP77D

Humane Society hosting adoption, fundraiser

Join the Erath County Humane Society for an adoption, bake sale, and microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 106 Christy Plaza.

P.A.W.S., Circle of Love, and Comanche All Pets Alive (CAPA) will be on site as well.

Microchipping will be available for $10.

Adoption costs include: $25 for puppies and non spayed/neutered dogs; $50 for spayed/neutered dogs.

For more information, visit the Humane Society on Facebook at www.facebook.com/erathcountyhumansociety

Lucky Vines hosting live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting Steve Henry live from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Enjoy live music at this family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room providing an atmosphere to relax, romance, and a variety of wines.

Henry is a singer/songwriter/guitar player who lives with his family in Dallas.

SISD hosting reception for Underwood

The Stephenville Independent School District is hosting a come-and-go farewell party for Matt Underwood from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Bond Auditorium.

The public is welcome to attend the reception to honor Underwood, who has stepped down as district superintendent to take a job at Ranger College.

Chamber hosting community job fair

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first-ever Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at City Hall at City Limits Banquet Facility,

1907 E. Washington St.

Local businesses will be on hand to offer employment information and accept applications.

For a list of local jobs, visit www.stephenvilletexas.org/jobs/

For more information on the job fair, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Quilt Guild to meet Sept. 4

The Town 'n Country Quilt Guild will host its monthly meeting from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 1731 S. US Hwy 281.

For more information, check out their Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/1588979928008274/

Clark Gardens to host train and car show

Join Clark Gardens, 567 Maddux Road, in Weatherford, for the 2021 Train and Car Show on Sept. 4-5.

North Texas Garden Railroad Club (G Gauge) North Texas T Trak (N Scale) will both be in attendance. These clubs will display their trains and have loads of tracks with different loops and auto switching displays.

There will also be a Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. There will be a unique display of vehicles, and guests will have the opportunity to vote for second place, first place, and best of show.

There will also be food trucks, face painting, trackless train rides, boutiques, and more.

Admission is $9 for adults; $7 for seniors (65 and older); $5 for children (4-12 years of age); and children 3 and younger are admitted for free.

For more information, visit www.clarkgardens.org/happenings/model-train-show.html or call (940) 682-4856.

Farmers Market scheduled for Sept. 4

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for the Stephenville Farmers Market held the first Saturday of every month May through November. The next Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

All interested vendors may contact Stephenville Main Street by email at smatai@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1225.

Products needed are: Fresh fruits/vegetables/herbs, coffees/teas, fresh meats (beef, chicken, pork), homemade food goods (baked, jarred, canned, pickled, etc.), other homemade products (soaps, oils, textiles, etc.)

Find Stephenville Downtown Merchants on Facebook to stay in the loop about future events and activities in Downtown Stephenville.

Ribbon cutting set for new boutique

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new member Verde Boutique at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Verde Boutique is located in the Bosque River Center, 2900 W. Washington, Suite 115.

Verde Boutique is a health and wellness shop offering an extensive variety of CBD oils, pre-oils, infused edibles, topicals, tinctures, and more.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

FBC hosting First Blessing shoe gifting

First Baptist Church Stephenville will be host a First Blessing shoe gifting on Sept. 25, Reaching Souls through Soles with the Love of Christ.

The public is welcome for this event. Come and have breakfast and let your child pick a free new pair of shoes from our “shoe store".

Those interested must register by Sept. 10 at https://www.firstblessing.org/child-registration-form...

For more information or to volunteer to help with the event, contact Jamie Stockstill at (254) 595-1075 (text or call), stockj@haydenre.com; Or register online at www.fbcstephenville.org/.../first-blessing-volunteer

Clark Gardens hosts date night event

Clark Gardens, 567 Maddux Road, Weatherford, is hosting a date night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Come and enjoy an evening at Clark Gardens and bring your favorite beer or wine and food for a picnic. Two Far Gone the duo will be playing in the East Tent for your entertainment. Must be 21+ to enter.

Admission is $20 per couple.

For more information, call (940) 682-4856.

Humane society hosting golf tournament

Erath County Humane Society is hosting the first Putts Fore Mutts Golf Tournament, presented by Tejas Golf Course, on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. with check in at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cost is $200 per four-person team and includes 18 holes of golf, cart fees and lunch.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $50 each.

Register online at https://bit.ly/echsgolf by Thursday, Sept. 9.

For more information, call (254) 965-3904 or email mrsjack@live.com.

Car enthusiasts event set for Sept. 11

Spin Your Wheels on Hwy. 6.

Join Car Clubs and car enthusiasts in a three-community road trip along Highway 6 this Patriot Day. Start in Dublin with the Frontline Heroes Museum's (www.dublintxmuseums.org) Sept. 11 20th year remembrance ceremony or visit area merchants.

At 11 a.m., depart for De Leon to get special deals for lunch and see the Terrell Antique Car Museum. Then, at 2:30 p.m., head up the road to the Gorman Peanut Festival. There will be a parade at 5 p.m. and you can stay for dancing.

The event is sponsored by Dublin Chamber of Commerce, Developing De Leon Today and Gorman Peanut Festival.

For more information, contact the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

Texas Health hosting hip, knee replacement class

Texas Health Stephenville will be hosting Total Hip & Knee Joint Replacement classes on the second Monday of each month in the conference room from 9:30-11 a.m. The next class is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13.

Join us for an educational class providing detailed information on what to expect before, during, and after your joint replacement surgery. Subjects include how to prepare for surgery, surgical expectations, pain management, after care, and physical therapy/rehab.

For questions or to confirm attendance, contact Amanda Ford at (254) 965-1526 or amandaford@texashealth.org.

Book club to meet Sept. 14

The Stephenville Public Library Book Club is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, on the library main floor.

This month's book is "Stranger in a Strange Land" by Robert A. Heinlein.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.

The club is sponsored by Friends of the Stephenville Public Library.

For more information visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/StephenvillePublicLibrary

Community Pantry set for Sept. 16

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at First Baptist Church Parking Lot, 334 W. Green St.

Participants are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of volunteers and community members items will distributed as a drive-thru.

For more information, call Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.