TSU president Hurley named to coordinating board advisory committee

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University President James Hurley has been appointed to a six-year term on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s General Academic Institutions Formula Advisory Committee.

The committee provides recommendations to the Legislature on the formulas that determine funding allocation to state higher education institutions, including support for faculty salaries, departmental operating expenses, research enhancement and student services.

“It is an honor to join this prestigious and impactful board,” Hurley said. “I’m grateful for every opportunity to help Texas become a national leader in post-secondary educational opportunities linked to a resilient economy.”

