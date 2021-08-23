A Texan-sized welcome to TSU

E-T staff report

Incoming Tarleton State University students got to experience a long-standing tradition prior to Thursday's first day of class: the Candle Lighting Ceremony.

According to the Purple Book, the official Tarleton student handbook, during convocation, freshman are officially welcomed to the TSU family and begin their journey of "challenge, discovery, friendship and opportunity."

"Students pledge their commitment of integrity, diversity, and civility. Students light a candle during the candle lighting ceremony to signify the joining of the Tarleton family," the book reads.

"Each student’s flame will burn until their life is finished and their Tarleton brothers and sisters lay their flame to rest at the Silver Taps Ceremony."

Silver Taps, held during the spring semester, honors faculty, staff, students, and alumni, who died during the previous year.