Back to school: Teachers, students ready for all 2021-22 brings

Maci Guay

Special to the E-T

Stephenville High School students and teachers are excited to be back in session for the 2021-22 school year. They began with their first day of school on Wednesday.

Despite the renovation and construction going on at the school, teachers and students have been doing their part to adapt to the changes and staying optimistic.

Gracie Browne and Kenna Cashon are both juniors at SHS and shared their thoughts about the first day.

“I’m so excited to start my junior year. I love all my teachers and I’m excited for the opportunities ahead,” Browne said.

“I think my junior year will be great. I have a bunch of new opportunities with FFA and horse judging and can’t wait to see how it goes,” Cashon added.

Brock Burch, an Ag teacher at the high school, said he is very confident in the success of the overall student population this year. He said he is ready to see the accomplishments of the students in FFA, athletics, band, and other clubs and organizations.

“I’m excited about the year, and I’m ready to be a champion. We’re going to win something. I’m here to support all students of Stephenville High School,” Burch said.

Most importantly teachers, staff, and students expressed how grateful they are to be physically present in school and not at home behind a screen.

Starting off the school year by having the in-person connection among many smiling faces was definitely the highlight of the first day for many. Going back to school has never been more exciting!