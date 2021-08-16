Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

United Way hosting annual fish fry

The Erath County United Way Annual Fish Fry is scheduled for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

This year, the fish fry is drive-through only at Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington St..

Fish will be prepared by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are available at the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and all sponsoring banks.

For more information, call (254) 965-4429.

CCMC hosting COVID vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Wednesdays.

Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every Wednesday in the clinic at 10201 TX-16, Comanche, adjacent to the CCMC Hospital and Pharmacy. The vaccine is free and safe, and proven to reduce the risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Schedule online at: app.blockitnow.com/consumer/ccmcovid or call (254) 879-4900 ext. 4458.

Community pantry set for Thursday

The monthly Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at First Baptist Church Parking Lot, 334 W. Green St.

This Tarrant Area Food Bank Program brings food to qualified Erath County families every third Thursday of the month.

Participants are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of volunteers and community members items will distributed as a drive-thru.

For more information, call Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

Families sought for foreign exchange students

Share!, a nonprofit organization, is a foreign student exchange program that is looking for host families in the area for the new school year.

Those interested can become a host family for a few weeks or a full semester.

Families provide room and board and are able to pick the student that best fits their family.

For more information on the program, visit www.erdtshare.org

Choices Clinic hosting Pregnancy Care Class

Choices Clinic, 775 S Harbin Drive, is hosting a Pregnancy Care Class every Thursday at 10 a.m. starting this week.

They will discuss prenatal care, what to expect at a prenatal checkup, what to expect from labor and delivery, and many other things expectant mothers need to know.

For more information, call (833) 773-3001 or email info@choicesclinic.net

Dublin Rippers' Quilt Exhibit on display

The Dublin Rippers' Quilt Exhibit is back at the Tarleton Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Gallery, through Aug. 20.

Traditional and art quilts are by Dublin Rippers members Hazel Ashcraft, Peggy DeLaVergne, and Suzann Thompson, with guest quilter Elaine Fields Smith. The Rippers began as a weekly bee, where friends gathered to work on their quilting projects and talk. The Pandemic stopped the group from meeting for over a year, which stopped most of the talking, but not the making.

Chamber to host ribbon cutting for Whataburger

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for the new Whataburger location at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. Whataburger is located at 2820 W. Washington St.

Whataburger is a restaurant known for burgers, shakes and community involvement.

Guests will receive goodie bags and have a chance to try out some samples.

Choices Clinic offering Spanish parenting classes

Choices Clinic, 775 S Harbin Drive, will be having Spanish speaking parenting classes.

¡La clínica de mujeres choice está ubicada en 775 S Harbin Drive, Stephenville y ahora tendrá clases de español para los padres TODOS los jueves.

Puede llamar a 833.773.3001 para más información.

Shaw brings country sound to Hard 8 BBQ

Join Hard 8 BBQ, 1091 Glen Rose Hwy., for an acoustic performance by Chuck Shaw at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

Born on the East Coast, Shaw is now a Texan calling San Marcos home. He plays a variety of "real" country music that focuses on a Texas sound, but you may here a bit of New Jersey Bruce Springsteen style when he plays harmonica.

For more information on Shaw, visit www.facebook.com/chuckshawofficial or his website at chuckshawmusic.com

Lucky Vines hosting live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting Holli Garet live from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Enjoy live music at this family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room providing an atmosphere to relax, romance, and a variety of wines.

To learn more about Garet and listen to some of her music, visit www.instagram.com/holligaretmusic/?hl=en

Monthly Family Fun Day set

Double N Cowboy Church will host its monthly Family Fun Day at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at Double N Cowboy Church Arena, 7202 E S Hwy 6, Dublin.

Held the third Saturday of every month, there are events for all ages a few non-horse events. It's a great place to practice, learn and work with your horse.

For more information, call Ron at (254) 979-4046.

Elk Ridge Baptist hosting marriage class

Elk Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Alexander Road, is hosting a “ReEngage” Marriage Enrichment Class at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Classes are now open to the public and child care is provided. There is room for two more married couples in the first class (each class consists of five couples max).

Contact Don Popkess for more information at dpopkess@gmail.com

For more information about the overall ministry across the nation, go to reengage.org

Cross Timbers SHRM hosting monthly meeting

The Cross Timbers Society for Human Resource Management will hosts its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 105 S. Christy Plaza.

Join the August meeting to learn about updates from the Stephenville Economic Development Authority. SEDA's Assistant Director Ashleigh Feuerbacher will present on the current state of economic development with updates and happenings and the current workforce initiative.

Feuerbacher is a Tarleton Alumnus calling Erath County home for two decades. She has held positions in the community at the Chamber of Commerce, the high school economics classroom, private industry, and historical real estate management.

She has been recognized for leading efforts in workforce initiatives, business advocacy and business recruitment. She is a member of the International Economic Development Council and the Texas Economic Development Council.

For more information, call (254) 965-8205.

Golf tournament to raise funds for all-inclusive playground

The first-ever Trash to Treasure Golf Tournament fundraiser has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose.

Funds raised from the tournament will go to help build the first-ever all-inclusive playground at Stephenville’s City Park.

Cost to play is $500 for a team of four players or $125 for individual players. Deadline to register is Aug. 26.

The tournament is sponsored by the city of Stephenville Parks and Leisure Services and Waste Connections.

To become a sponsor and/or to register for the tournament, go to www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/trash-treasure-golf-tournament