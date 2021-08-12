Magin named interim SISD superintendent

E-T staff report

The Stephenville ISD board conducted a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the 2021-22 budget and tax rate as well as an interim superintendent.

Kelly Magin, SISD executive director of Curriculum and Instruction, was appointed as the interim superintendent beginning Sept. 1, according to a social media post from the district.

The board also interviewed a search firm from the Texas Association of School Boards and voted to contract their services to find a permanent superintendent, the post reads.

According to information from Linked In, Magin holds a bachelor's degree from Tarleton State University in elementary education and teaching, and a master's degree, also from Tarleton, in curriculum and instruction.

Prior to her current role, Magin served as an assistant principal and principal.

She will take the helm of SISD after Matt Underwood announced his resignation last month stating he has accepted a new position at Ranger College.

Underwood was hired to lead SISD in August 2014 and was previously the superintendent of Lago Vista ISD.

His last day with the district will be Aug. 31.