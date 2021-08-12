City hosting hazardous waste collection event
The city of Stephenville is hosting a household hazardous waste mobile collection event from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Municipal Service Center, 1201 Glen Rose Road-Hwy. 67.
This event is for city of Stephenville residents only.
Disposal vouchers must be picked up at City Hall by Wednesday, Aug. 19. A photo ID and the voucher will be required the day of the event.
The event is sponsored by the city of Stephenville and the city of Fort Worth.
Acceptable waste
• Acids
• Aerosol cans
• All batteries
• Antifreeze
• Brake fluid
• Craft chemicals
• Hobby chemicals
• Degreasers
• Drain cleaners
• Fertilizer
• Fluorescent lights
• Herbicides
• Household chemicals
• Motor oil
• Paints/stains
• Paint thinners
• Pest strips
• Pesticides
• Photo chemicals
• Pool chemicals
• Oil filters
• Solvents
• Transmission fluid
• Varnishes
Unacceptable waste
• Pharmaceuticals
• Ammunition
• Propane, butane bottles
• Explosives
• Medical waste
• Smoke detectors
• Tires
• Waste generated by businesses
For more information, contact City Hall at (254) 918-1292 or the City of Fort Worth Environmental Collection Center at (817) 392-1234.