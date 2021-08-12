City hosting hazardous waste collection event

E-T staff report

The city of Stephenville is hosting a household hazardous waste mobile collection event from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Municipal Service Center, 1201 Glen Rose Road-Hwy. 67.

This event is for city of Stephenville residents only.

Disposal vouchers must be picked up at City Hall by Wednesday, Aug. 19. A photo ID and the voucher will be required the day of the event.

The event is sponsored by the city of Stephenville and the city of Fort Worth.

Acceptable waste

• Acids

• Aerosol cans

• All batteries

• Antifreeze

• Brake fluid

• Craft chemicals

• Hobby chemicals

• Degreasers

• Drain cleaners

• Fertilizer

• Fluorescent lights

• Herbicides

• Household chemicals

• Motor oil

• Paints/stains

• Paint thinners

• Pest strips

• Pesticides

• Photo chemicals

• Pool chemicals

• Oil filters

• Solvents

• Transmission fluid

• Varnishes

Unacceptable waste

• Pharmaceuticals

• Ammunition

• Propane, butane bottles

• Explosives

• Medical waste

• Smoke detectors

• Tires

• Waste generated by businesses

For more information, contact City Hall at (254) 918-1292 or the City of Fort Worth Environmental Collection Center at (817) 392-1234.