Heart of gold: Seven-year-old raises money through lemonade stand for Foster's Home for Children

Maci Guay

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Seven-year-old Jaxson Stone has a servant's heart.

Stone was raising money on Thursday for Foster’s Home for Children by accepting donations at his lemonade stand at the Casseroles to Go drive-through food trailer at the intersection of North Harbin and Northwest Loop.

After asking Stone why he had the desire to raise money for the foster children, his response was simple: “I realized they should have more money to spend on school supplies.”

He began this lemonade stand last year and is now having an annual opening every August before school starts.

Stone said his goal was to raise $200 this year. His wish certainly came true, for at the time he was interviewed for this story, he had already raised $1,162.

Stone's grandmother and owner of Casseroles to Go, Lori Lesley, said she supports his efforts to gather donations to help those in need.

“Last year, we were hoping to raise at least $100 but we ended up raising $1,000. A gracious couple matched the $1,000 to make the donation to the foster home about $2,000," Lesley said.

The residents of Stephenville are certainly proud of this young man and his creative way of giving back to the community.

Jaxson’s impactful efforts, heart of gold, and determination suggest that he might have a bright future as an entrepreneur.