Stephenville Community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

CASA hosting Casino Night fundraiser

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting its annual Casino Night fundraiser from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Big Red Barn, 3159 N US Hwy 67, Stephenville.

The event features dinner, drinks, entertainment, and a live auction.

Funds raised will go to the CASA organization, which helps abused and neglected children secure a permanent, nurturing environment.

CASA is a non-profit advocacy organization. Our volunteers, appointed by the judge, provide individual advocacy to help area foster children grow up in safe, permanent and loving homes.

For more information, call (254) 965-6610.

Downtown Merchants hosting sidewalk sale

The Stephenville Downtown Merchants are hosting an End of Summer Sidewalk Sale all day Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday Aug. 7.

Each downtown merchant will have special sales on top of tax-free weekend discounts.

In addition, stop by the Stephenville Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit the Downtown Merchants on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StephenvilleDowntownMerchants or call Kaylee Pembereton at (254) 967-0587.

Church hosting Kids Clothes Exchange

Cornerstone Assembly of God, 950 Glen Rose Hwy, is hosting its annual Free Kids Clothes Exchange from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 7

Kids clothing sizes 4T to high school can be picked up. Find what you need, bag it, and take it home.

Donations will be taken starting Aug. 2 up until the event. Gently used kids clothes, including shoes, jackets, and backpacks, are needed. Clothing smaller than 4T will not be accepted.

You do not have to donate in order to get clothes at this event. It is open to the public,

For more information, call (254) 918-5433.

Farmers Market set for Aug. 7

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for the Stephenville Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Farmers Markets are held the first Saturday of every month May through November.

All interested vendors are asked contact Stephenville Main Street by email at smatai@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254)552-1225.

Products wanted/need include fresh fruits/vegetables/herbs, coffees/teas, fresh meats (beef, chicken, pork), homemade food goods (baked, jarred, canned, pickled, etc.), other homemade products (soaps, oils, textiles, etc.) All products must be approved.

Find Stephenville Downtown Merchants on Facebook to stay in the loop about future events and activities.

Song swap set for Aug. 8

A song swap with Walt Wilkins, hosted by Craig Clifford, co-editor of "Pickers and Poets: The Ruthlessly Poetic Singer-Songwriters of Texas," is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8 at Chapel on the Bosque at the Stephenville Historical House Museum Grounds, 525 E. Washington St.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Enjoy craft beers from the Thirsty Armadillos Brewing Club and local wines from area wineries.

For more information, call (254) 977-3687.

Texas Health hosting hip, knee replacement class

Texas Health Stephenville will be hosting a Total Hip and Knee Joint Replacement classes on the second Monday of each month in the conference room from 9:30-11 a.m. The next class is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9.

The public is welcome to join this educational class providing detailed information on what to expect before, during, and after joint replacement surgery. Subjects include how to prepare for surgery, surgical expectations, pain management, after care, and physical therapy/rehab.

For questions or to confirm attendance, contact Amanda Ford at 254-965-1526 or amandaford@texashealth.org.

Not Too Shabby celebrates new location

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a celebration of the new location of Not Too Shabby at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Not Too Shabby is located in the Bosque River Center (by Stephenville Energy & Nutrition), 2900 W. Washington, Suite 71.

Not Too Shabby is an upscale consignment boutique that offers clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags and even home decor.

Registration under way for fall rec sports

Registration is now open for 2021 fall sports hosted by the Stephenville Parks and Rec Department.

Youth Flag Football registration runs through Aug. 11. Season dates are Sept. 11-Oct. 30, for ages 5-12. Cost is $50 per participant.

Youth Volleyball registration runs through Aug. 11. Season dates are Sept. 11-Oct. 30, for ages 8-12. Cost is $50 per participant.

Youth Cheerleading registration runs through Aug. 11. Season dates are Sept. 11-Oct. 30, for ages 4-12. Cost is $50 per participant.

For more information or to register your child, visit the Recreation Hall office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Vyve Broadband hosting Chamber MIX

A Chamber MIX hosted by Vyve Broadband is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Hearsay Wine Bar. Hearsay Wine Bar is located at 270 W College St., just off of the Historic Downtown Square.

Appetizers will be catered by Littlejohn's Produce. In addition there will be wine by Hearsay and giveaways.

Vyve Broadband, formerly known as Northland Communications, provides broadband and fiber optic internet, TV and phone services for business and residential needs.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

TechnipFMC hosting hiring event

Personnel Services and TechnipFMC are hosting a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Best Western Plus, 121 S. Lockhart Road.

They are looking to fill openings for assembly technicians and machinists. Scheduled interviews recommended by contacting Personnel Services at (254) 965-7904 to reserve an interview spot.

TechnipFMC offers a competitive salary and benefit package.

Additional job information can be found at jobs.psstaffing.com or by contacting Personnel Services.

HowdyFest set for Aug. 14

Join Howdy Enterprise at PAR Country Club, 1658 Hwy 2861, Comanche, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, for the second annual HowdyFest event.

It's going to be a jam-packed day filled with fun. There will be a golf tournament, BBQ cookoff, TopGolf Howdy Style driving range, live music from Shea Abshier, raffles, swimming pool, and much more.

This year the organization is partnering with Stephenville, Dublin and Comanche to give back to the local community.

Howdy Enterprise is a waste management company that provides multiple services that include roll-off dumpsters, wheelie bins, residential dumpsters, port-a-johns, hand washing stations, sanitizing stations and more.

Recipients to this years proceeds will be the Stephenville Education Foundation; Dublin Athletic Booster Club; and Comanche County Healthcare Foundation.

For more information, visit the Howdy Foundation online at howdyenterprise.com/ or call (877) 894-6936.

Lucky Vines hosting live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, is hosting Austin Layne live from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Enjoy live music at this family-owned vineyard, winery, and tasting room providing an atmosphere to relax, romance, and a variety of wines.

To learn more about Layne and listen to some of his music, visit www.facebook.com/austinlaynemusic

United Way hosting annual fish fry

The Erath County United Way Annual Fish Fry is scheduled for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

This year, the fish fry is drive-through only at Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington St..

Fish will be prepared by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are available at the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and all sponsoring banks.

For more information, call (254) 965-4429.

Dublin Rippers' Quilt Exhibit on display

The Dublin Rippers' Quilt Exhibit is back at the Tarleton Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Gallery, through Aug. 20.

Traditional and art quilts are by Dublin Rippers members Hazel Ashcraft, Peggy DeLaVergne, and Suzann Thompson, with guest quilter Elaine Fields Smith. The Rippers began as a weekly bee, where friends gathered to work on their quilting projects and talk. The Pandemic stopped the group from meeting for over a year, which stopped most of the talking, but not the making.

Golf tournament to raise funds for all-inclusive playground

The first-ever Trash to Treasure Golf Tournament fundraiser has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose.

Funds raised from the tournament will go to help build the first-ever all-inclusive playground at Stephenville’s City Park.

Cost to play is $500 for a team of four players or $125 for individual players. Deadline to register is Aug. 26.

The tournament is sponsored by the city of Stephenville Parks and Leisure Services and Waste Connections.

To become a sponsor and/or to register for the tournament, go to www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/trash-treasure-golf-tournament