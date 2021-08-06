Local memorial fund to make 2021 grants to charitable organizations, applicants sought

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Birdie Hartsough Frey was a prominent Stephenville resident of the last century, and was known in her lifetime as a generous and thrifty person. Although she passed away in 1961, her charitable efforts live on through the Birdie Hartsough Frey Memorial Fund.

Applications for grants to be awarded in 2021 are now being taken online at www.jpmorgan.com/onlinegrants. The deadline for applications is Sept. 1, 2021. Stephany Lewis at JP Morgan Chase Bank is the trust officer overseeing the fund. She may be reached by email at stephany.n.lewis@jpmorgan.com.

Each year, this fund awards grants to charitable organizations serving the Stephenville area. Since 2007, the fund has awarded a total of more than $175,000 in grants, with grants to all recipients each year collectively totaling between $10,000 and $14,600.

Recipients of the Birdie Hartsough Frey Memorial Fund since 2011 have included Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erath County; CASA for the Cross Timbers Area, Inc.; Come Eat, Inc.; Erath County Habitat for Humanity; Erath County Humane Society; Erath County Master Gardeners; Erath County Senior Citizens, Inc.; Friends of the Stephenville Public Library; H.O.P.E., Inc.; Keep Stephenville Beautiful; Mistletoe Hut, Inc.; Oakdale United Methodist Church/Cross Timbers Backpack Buddies; Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center; Pets are Worth Saving Inc.; and the Stephenville Historical House Museum.

The Birdie Hartsough Frey Memorial Fund is administered by JP Morgan Chase, and grant applications are reviewed locally by a committee of area citizens. Currently serving on this committee are Jane Hickie, Thetis Edwards, Don Jones, Mary Lilly, Frances Looney, Alisa Terrell Starbird, and Connie Wooley

Charitable organizations should make note that each year applications can be made throughout the year online for the grants to be awarded by the Birdie Hartsough Frey Memorial Fund annually in September. Applicants must be 501(c)(3) entities with a focus on Arts and Culture, Human and Social Services, Health and Medical Research, Education, Animal Welfare, Religious, Scientific, Community Development, Civic Activities, or the Environment.