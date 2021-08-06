County reports increase of 56 COVID-19 cases; vaccination clinics available

E-T staff report

As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increases across the nation, Erath County has reported an increase of 56 cases between July 27 and Aug. 2, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state’s overall positivity rate, which is the percent of virus tests coming back positive, has increased to levels not seen since January. This indicates the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading and mostly among the unvaccinated, according to information from the Texas Tribune.

As of July 31, 14.9 million Texans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 51.5% of Texas’ population, and 12.7 million, or 43.8%, are fully vaccinated, the Tribune reports.

According to the most recent data, 26.6% of Erath County residents, or 11,150 residents, are fully vaccinated.

As of Aug. 1, the state has reported around 2.7 million confirmed cases in 254 counties. On July 31, there were at least 6,594 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed infections, the Tribune reports.

In addition to pharmacies such as Walgreens, Walmart and CVS, the vaccine is offered locally at Stephenville Medical and Surgical Clinic and also Comanche County Medical Center.

Stephenville Medical & Surgical Clinic will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine every Thursday.

Call ahead at (254) 968-6051 and speak to a receptionist to schedule an appointment. The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series available for adults 18 and older. The second dose will need to be given 28 days after first dose.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are also available by appointment on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Wednesdays.

Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every Wednesday in the clinic at 10201 TX-16, Comanche, adjacent to the CCMC Hospital and Pharmacy. The vaccine is free and proven to reduce the risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Schedule online at: app.blockitnow.com/consumer/ccmcovid or call (254) 879-4900 x4458.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Aug. 1, 52,106 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.