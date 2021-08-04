Roadwork scheduled on highways in Erath/Hood counties

Special to the E-T

Various lanes of several highways in Hood/Erath counties are closed for roadwork daily from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting Thursday, Aug. 5. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the work zones as needed.

Weather permitting, lane closures are scheduled for:

• FM 1189 in Hood County from the Parker County Line to the Erath County Line, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 5 and 6.

• FM 1543 in Hood County from FM 1189 to FM 4, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 5 and 6.

• FM 2156 in Erath County from CR 357 to FM 219, Friday and Monday, Aug. 6 and 9.

• FM 8 in Erath County from FM 988 to FM 219, Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9 and 10.

• FM 2303 in Erath County from SH 180 to FM 219, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 11.

TxDOT encourages attention to all warning signs within the work zone as crews work to complete this work as quickly and safely as possible.