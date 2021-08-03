DeLeon hosting annual Peach and Melon Festival

E-T staff report

The 106th annual De Leon Peach and Melon Festival is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday featuring everything from amusement rides to tractor pulls.

This year's event, with a theme of "Alice in Wonderland," kicks off Wednesday with the judging of 4-H cake entries, peach desserts and melons and fruits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the festival stage.

At 3 p.m., there will be a queen candidates meet-and-greet at the DeLeon Study Club.

Kicking off the evening entertainment will be Triple T Amusement and Carnival beginning at 6 p.m. on the midway as well as a kiddie tractor pull at 7 p.m., also on the midway.

Selection of the Petite Jr. Miss is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the festival stage followed by the melon and cake auction at 8 p.m.

Selection of the Peach and Melon Queen is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on the festival stage.

Thursday's events include the carnival on the midway beginning at 6 p.m. and DC Karaoke at 8 p.m. on the festival stage.

Friday's events also include the carnival starting at 6 p.m., tractor pulls OTTPA and TTTPA at 7:30 p.m. in the festival arena and capping off the night will be El Conjunto Double RR'z Spanish music dance at the festival stage. Admission is $15 for the dance.

Saturday's action starts at 8 a.m. with a 42 Tournament downtown followed by a parade at 10 a.m., also downtown.

At 11 a.m. is the Golden Saturday downtown and also the ex-students reunion at DeLeon High School.

At 1 p.m., there will be a seed-spitting contest downtown followed at 3 p.m. by a free watermelon slicing.

The carnival fun is available again beginning at 6 p.m. on the midway and round two of the tractor pulls OTTPA and TTTPA is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the festival arena.

Music for the evening is Calamity Janes on the festival stage at 8 p.m. followed by the announcement of Miss DeLeon 2021 on the festival stage at 10:15 p.m.

There will be carnival bracelets for each night for $30 and they are good for 6-10 p.m. the day of purchase.

The Friday and Saturday tractor pull admission is $15 in advance and $20 day of. Pit passes for the tractor pull are $30 in advance and $40 day of.

In addition to the scheduled events, there will be food trucks and vendors available in the downtown area as well as a beer and wine tent. No coolers or outside drinks will be allowed.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the P&M office downtown or visit www.peachandmelonfestival.net