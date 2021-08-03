DeLeon hosting annual Peach and Melon Festival
The 106th annual De Leon Peach and Melon Festival is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday featuring everything from amusement rides to tractor pulls.
This year's event, with a theme of "Alice in Wonderland," kicks off Wednesday with the judging of 4-H cake entries, peach desserts and melons and fruits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the festival stage.
At 3 p.m., there will be a queen candidates meet-and-greet at the DeLeon Study Club.
Kicking off the evening entertainment will be Triple T Amusement and Carnival beginning at 6 p.m. on the midway as well as a kiddie tractor pull at 7 p.m., also on the midway.
Selection of the Petite Jr. Miss is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the festival stage followed by the melon and cake auction at 8 p.m.
Selection of the Peach and Melon Queen is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on the festival stage.
Thursday's events include the carnival on the midway beginning at 6 p.m. and DC Karaoke at 8 p.m. on the festival stage.
Friday's events also include the carnival starting at 6 p.m., tractor pulls OTTPA and TTTPA at 7:30 p.m. in the festival arena and capping off the night will be El Conjunto Double RR'z Spanish music dance at the festival stage. Admission is $15 for the dance.
Saturday's action starts at 8 a.m. with a 42 Tournament downtown followed by a parade at 10 a.m., also downtown.
At 11 a.m. is the Golden Saturday downtown and also the ex-students reunion at DeLeon High School.
At 1 p.m., there will be a seed-spitting contest downtown followed at 3 p.m. by a free watermelon slicing.
The carnival fun is available again beginning at 6 p.m. on the midway and round two of the tractor pulls OTTPA and TTTPA is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the festival arena.
Music for the evening is Calamity Janes on the festival stage at 8 p.m. followed by the announcement of Miss DeLeon 2021 on the festival stage at 10:15 p.m.
There will be carnival bracelets for each night for $30 and they are good for 6-10 p.m. the day of purchase.
The Friday and Saturday tractor pull admission is $15 in advance and $20 day of. Pit passes for the tractor pull are $30 in advance and $40 day of.
In addition to the scheduled events, there will be food trucks and vendors available in the downtown area as well as a beer and wine tent. No coolers or outside drinks will be allowed.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the P&M office downtown or visit www.peachandmelonfestival.net