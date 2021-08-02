Saturday crash near Glen Rose leaves three dead

E-T staff report

A Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash left three people dead just west of Glen Rose.

According to a DPS statement, at 3:42 p.m., Texas DPS was notified of the fatal crash on U.S. Highway 67 approximately three miles west of Glen Rose in Somervell County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 Fiat 500, driven by Linda A. White, 56, of Glen Rose, was traveling west on US 67. For an undetermined reason, the Fiat crossed the center stripe and traveled into the eastbound lane of travel.

The Fiat struck an eastbound 2015 Jeep Patriot, driven by Heaven Anita, 23, of Portland, Maine, head-on. The collision killed White and two passengers in the Fiat, 41-year-old Sarah C. Hale and 35-year-old Kimberly A. Robbins, both of Marshall, the release states.

Anita was transported to a Fort Worth area hospital for undisclosed injuries.

No additional information is available.