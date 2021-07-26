Friday morning crash kills Stephenville woman

E-T staff report

An early Friday morning crash in Erath County has left a Stephenville woman dead.

At 6:23 a.m. Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 8 west of Stephenville, according to a news release from the DPS.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by 18-year-old Javier Ponce, of Stephenville, was traveling west on FM 8. For an undetermined reason, the Chrysler traveled into the eastbound lane and struck a 2011 BMW head on, the release states.

The collision killed the driver of the BMW, Mayra Chacon, 46, of Stephenville, according to DPS officials.

Ponce was transported to a Fort Worth area hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available.