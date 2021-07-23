Underwood: Timing right for new leader

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

Stephenville ISD Superintendent Matt Underwood said the timing is just right for a change in leadership for the district.

"I think the timing worked up really well for a transition for a new leader," he told the E-T via phone on Thursday.

Underwood announced his resignation to staff last week, stating he has accepted and is looking forward to his new position at Ranger College.

"I am very excited about the goals of Ranger College, and how it works with the community to help our economic development through workforce training, two-year associate's degrees, and nursing training," he said. "I love the idea that I will still be involved with dual credit and high school students."

Underwood's last day with the district will be Aug. 31.

"By the end of August we will have the budget approved, the previous budget amended, and the kids will be back in class. I think that’s a good time to hit the pause button," he said.

Underwood was hired to lead SISD in August 2014 and was previously the superintendent of Lago Vista ISD.

According to previous E-T reports, at the January 2017 meeting of the Stephenville ISD board of trustees Underwood’s contract was extended, making it valid for five years.

“Living in Stephenville is a blessing to me," Underwood said at the time.

"I’m so grateful to the school and the community for the opportunity to lead for the last seven years," he said Thursday. "I’m very proud of what the staff in the community have accomplished this last seven years."