Stephenville teens use summer jobs to help prepare for future

Maci Guay

Many Stephenville teens are taking this summer to use their talents and abilities to work in the job force.

Whether it's giving baseball lessons to younger children or helping people craft a fun memory, these teens are working hard to prepare for their future after high school.

Kylie Roberts, a recent graduate from Stephenville High School and Ranger College in cosmetology, plans on acquiring her cosmetology license in late August. Roberts hopes to work at The Salon in Stephenville this fall.

“I absolutely love my job and love making people feel pretty! I've been leveling out work time and fun time," Roberts said. "I’ve got to hang out with my friends before they leave for college and just be a regular teenager this summer. I am saving my money to, hopefully, have my own salon in the future, which is my biggest goal right now.”

Madisyn Cole, an upcoming senior at Stephenville High School, is employed at the local craft studio, Pinspiration. Cole said she loves to put smiles on people’s faces and see them light up after creating a craft of their own.

“I love it here!” she said. “We get people from out of town that come here to make all different kinds of crafts. I still have plenty of free time to spend time with family and friends. I am saving my tips, so I’ll have money when I go to college.”

Gabby Garcia works at Chick Elms Grand Entry Western Store & Rodeo Shop. She said she enjoys meeting new people and gaining experience in the business and retail industry.

“I love my job,” Garcia said. “I love to help people find what they need. Other than work I try to make as many memories with my family and friends, and horseback every chance I get.”

Luke Heller is a sophomore at SHS and has a passion for baseball. He uses his love for the game to give back to the community by sharing his knowledge with younger kids pursuing an interest in the sport.

Not only is Heller helping keep kids stay active this summer, but he is also developing their character by mentoring the next group of Stephenville athletes who look up to him.

“I like working with kids and helping them become confident in the game,” Heller said.

And then there is me — Maci Guay — who has had an amazing time covering the local youth and their accomplishments this spring and summer. My experience has introduced me to just how special and unique our community is. I’ve met all sorts of interesting people, heard their stories, and enjoyed their enthusiasm and love for our growing, but close-knit community.

Thanks to all of the Stephenville businesses and people who help support local teens by giving them the opportunity to shape and develop their talents. These teens have big goals and even bigger dreams as they work to develop meaningful skills and relationships — all while making time for their friends and family before officially moving on into adulthood.