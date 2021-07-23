Comanche County Medical Center hosting diabetes information session

Special to the E-T

Comanche County Medical Center is holding a Diabetes Relief™ information session for the public at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the CCMC Cafeteria Conference Room, 10201 Highway 16 North, Comanche.

Dwayne Miller, MD, chief medical officer, and Rachel Hilliard, FNP nurse practitioner, will discuss the features of the new infusion therapy available at CCMC and answer questions.

The Diabetes Relief™ infusion is a patented insulin resensitization therapy. Treatment plans are physician-directed for eligible patients with metabolic disorders such as diabetes including T1, T2 and pre-diabetes.

CCMC is the sole licensed provider in the region and administers the treatment as an outpatient service through its Infusion Therapy Center located on the hospital campus.

Session attendees are asked to park in the back of the hospital building (east side) and enter through the main rear door. Protective face masks must be worn to enter the building and participate.

For more information, please call the Doctors Medical Center clinic at (254) 879-4910.